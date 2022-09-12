WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh

Australia
By Jacky

Embarrassed Prince Andrew is dubbed ‘sick old man’ by a man in the crowd as the royal follows the Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh – before bystanders and police tackle the heckler on the ground

By Rory Tingle, Home Affairs Correspondent for Mailonline

Published: 14:52, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 15:07, September 12, 2022

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Andrew was harassed by a protester today as he followed the Queen’s coffin in his suit through Edinburgh after being banned from wearing his military uniform.

A young man was filmed yelling ‘Andrew, you’re a sick old man’ before being bundled up on the ground by a spectator and a police officer.

A brief scuffle ensued, before the officer led him away yelling “disgusting” and “I’ve done nothing wrong” just seconds after the hearse passed.

The disgraced Duke of York — a Falklands War veteran banned from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — wore a black morning suit for today’s bleak occasion.

Andrew, 62, is not allowed to wear a military uniform at most ceremonial events to mourn the Queen due to his status as a non-working member of the royal family.

However, a special exception will be made for Andrew as a special mark of respect to the Queen at the final wake at Westminster Hall, sources said.

Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

1662991822 899 Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

1662991822 899 Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

1662991823 731 Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

1662991823 731 Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

1662991824 377 Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

1662991824 377 Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queens

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ukraine armed forces use Australian…

Jacky

Donald Trump flies into DC still wearing…

Jacky

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke…

Jacky
1 of 4,771

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More