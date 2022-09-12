Prince Andrew appears in a suit as he follows Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prince Andrew was harassed by a protester today as he followed the Queen’s coffin in his suit through Edinburgh after being banned from wearing his military uniform.

A young man was filmed yelling ‘Andrew, you’re a sick old man’ before being bundled up on the ground by a spectator and a police officer.

A brief scuffle ensued, before the officer led him away yelling “disgusting” and “I’ve done nothing wrong” just seconds after the hearse passed.

The disgraced Duke of York — a Falklands War veteran banned from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal — wore a black morning suit for today’s bleak occasion.

Andrew, 62, is not allowed to wear a military uniform at most ceremonial events to mourn the Queen due to his status as a non-working member of the royal family.

However, a special exception will be made for Andrew as a special mark of respect to the Queen at the final wake at Westminster Hall, sources said.