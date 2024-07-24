Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s post-divorce sleeping rituals exposed, royal insider says

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share a deeply platonic bond that is notable for its uniqueness and devotion. The Duke of York and his ex-wife, who reside together at Royal Lodge, have an “unusual relationship.” Speaking about the couple in 2019, expert Dan Wootton commented: “They are not dating anyone else.” A royal source clarified that their bond is “not a passionate romance” but rather a deep friendship.

“Theirs is not a grand, passionate romance (they have separate rooms at Royal Lodge), but rather the deepest form of friendship,” he says. Insider information explained“It’s a very unusual relationship for a divorced couple, especially to the outside world, but they are completely devoted and would defend each other to the death.”

Sarah Ferguson, known as Fergie, shared details of her daily life and highlighted their close connection. revealed A treasured daily ritual they share: “We sit around the table and have afternoon tea together. It’s a very important part of our lives.”

This glimpse into their lives illustrates the strong bond they share, emphasizing their commitment to each other through friendship and mutual support, despite the unconventional nature of their relationship. Fergie has often spoken fondly of Andrew, reflecting on their enduring connection. In an interview with The TelegraphShe described their relationship as one based on mutual respect and deep care for each other.

“We are the happiest divorced couple in the world. We are divorced from each other, not at each other,” she said. sayingTheir relationship has also been a source of stability and support, especially during difficult times. In the wake of the public scrutiny and legal troubles faced by Prince Andrew, Fergie has remained a steadfast ally, often speaking out in his defense and maintaining their united front.

Their devotion to their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, further strengthens their bond. Both have emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and providing a stable family environment, despite their divorce. This joint approach has been praised by many as a testament to their enduring relationship.

In addition to their personal relationship, they continue to support each other in their public and charitable endeavors. Fergie has been involved in various philanthropic activities, while Andrew has supported numerous charities, particularly those benefiting veterans and youth.

The relationship between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson defies conventional norms, but exemplifies a deep and enduring friendship and mutual respect. Their bond, built on a shared history and unwavering support, remains a cornerstone of their lives and offers a unique example of harmony and dedication after divorce.