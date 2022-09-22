Prince and Princess of Wales thank staff at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have met with volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s Obligatory Service at Windsor Castle – in their first personal engagement since Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday.

Prince William and Kate, who chose to wear her recycled £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana collarless long coat in black, arrived at Windsor Guildhall today to pass on their appreciation to volunteers and staff working on the service at St George’s Chapel – which followed Her Majesty’s State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.

They also thanked the group for supporting the large crowds who gathered in Windsor to remember the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the long walk to the castle before the service.

The prince and princess, dressed in all black as they continue to observe the royal mourning period that runs until Monday, were greeted by a small crowd of well-wishers on their arrival outside the hall.

William and Kate aren’t the only royals returning to work today; Princess Anne, 72, stepped out at Portsmouth Naval Base, where she shook hands with Royal Navy personnel taking part in the procession. It is her first engagement since she attended her mother’s funeral on Monday.

The engagement is one of their first since William became heir apparent and became known as the Prince of Wales after his grandmother died and his father, Charles, stepped in to become king.

William also inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Kate is now known as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Graham Barker and Windsor Council’s lead royal funeral planner introduced the Prince and Princess of Wales to staff and volunteers representing various sectors supporting the crowds who turned out to celebrate the Queen.

This included St John’s Ambulance, transport staff, council workers, stewards, infrastructure organizers and logistics teams.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to watch the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Monday, packing streets and public spaces in central London and in Windsor, where she was laid to rest in a chapel at Windsor Castle.

A period of national mourning ended on Tuesday, but an extended period of royal mourning for family members remains in place until Monday. On Wednesday, a virtual speech from William was played out for a climate conference.

Other royals are also taking the pledge on Thursday to thank people involved in the Queen’s funeral and to recognize the service of those stationed abroad.

The Earl of Wessex is visiting Estonia and Germany in his role as Royal Colonel of the 2nd Battalion of Rifles and Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry.

This tour includes thanking members of 2 Rifles for their service to the Queen at Camp Tapa, Estonia, and visiting troops on deployment from the Royal Wessex Yeomanry at Normandy Barracks in Paderborn, Germany.

The Princess Royal visits Portsmouth Naval Base to meet Royal Navy personnel who took part in the funeral procession.

Anne will also visit St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet staff who played a key role in providing logistical support during the funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ outing today comes after a royal book claimed that William and wife Kate felt ‘relief’ when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to move to the US because they felt that ‘the drama was gone’.

On Wednesday, a virtual speech from William (pictured today with Kate) was played out at a climate conference

In an upcoming book on The Firm, The New Royals, author and journalist Katie Nicholl addressed the deepening rift between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals and begin a new life in the United States in 2020.

William is said to have held a summit of aides – known as the ‘Anmer Summit’ after the couple’s home in Norfolk – to discuss the future of the royal family in the wake of Harry’s move to the States.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry apparently suggested bringing in a mediator to resolve his rift with the rest of the royal family, prompting Camilla to ‘spill over her tea’.

The book quotes an unnamed family friend who told the author that the Duke of Sussex met with his father in the spring of this year and wanted to ‘clear the air’ – but the awkward meeting strained the relationship.

After the Duke and Duchess did not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March amid a reported row over their UK security arrangements, Nicholl wrote that a glimmer of hope was on the horizon when the couple stopped in Britain before a visit to The Hague for an Invictus Games event a few weeks later.

In an extract from the book published in Vanity FairNicholl said King Charles, then Prince of Wales, insisted on meeting Harry over tea before he had an audience with the Queen.

“The meeting with Charles and Camilla was more awkward than their cordial tea with the Queen,” Nicholl wrote, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were late for the meeting, giving Charles just 15 minutes to catch up with his youngest son and daughter-in-law , before attending the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle, where he represented the Queen.

The family friend said: ‘[Harry] actually suggested they use a mediator to try and sort things out, leaving Charles somewhat confused and Camilla sputtering in her tea.’

They added that the Queen Consort told the Duke that his proposal was “ridiculous” and that they would resolve their differences within the family.

Despite the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, there have been glimpses of a potential reconciliation following the Queen’s death.

It had initially been reported that Harry and Meghan did not plan to meet with William and Kate during their stay in the UK.

But on the Saturday after the monarch died, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance outside the Windsor Estate to read tributes left for her late majesty and greet mourners.

In an unexpected appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the couple as the ‘Fab Four’ reunited in their grief.