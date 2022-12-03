Prince and Princess Of Wales share a sweet moment while attending the Earthshot Prize in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a very sweet moment as they attended the glitzy Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston last night.

The royal couple showed a rare public display of affection earlier in the evening by briefly holding hands as they walked into Fenway’s MGM Music Hall for the event – which has been described as William’s “Super Bowl moment.”

Such displays are very unusual for the couple. They usually keep a little distance in public places – as they did at the photo call for the eco-friendly awards.

But they later shared an intimate moment as they sat in the venue, William placing his hand on his wife’s back as they leaned against each other to talk softly.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a very sweet moment as they sat down at the glitzy Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston last night

The royal couple showed a rare public display of affection earlier in the evening holding hands as they walked into the MGM Music Hall in Fenway

Kate, 40, certainly pulled out all the stops on Friday — she took a break from her normally reserved sense of style to steal the spotlight in the dazzling number.

In keeping with the theme of the evening, the Princess opted to don a hired design from a brand called Solace London, which the Royal Family got from the online designer rental platform HURR – which charges between £74 and £194 to borrow the dress.

While Kate’s borrowed garment was much cheaper than the fashionable pieces she normally wears, she added a lot of bling to her look in the form of a gorgeous diamond-and-emerald necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The dazzling Art Deco choker – believed to be worth more than £12 million – was gifted to Diana by the Queen, who herself inherited it from her grandmother Queen Mary.

Such displays are very unusual for the couple. They usually keep a little distance in public places – as they did at the photo call for the eco-friendly awards

But they later shared an intimate moment as they sat in the venue, William placing his hand on his wife’s back as they leaned against each other to talk softly.

Kate, 40, definitely pulled out all the stops on Friday – she took a break from her normally reserved sense of style to steal the spotlight in the dazzling number

Diana wore the choker on a number of occasions and even paired it with a green off-the-shoulder dress, just like Kate, when she attended a glittering event in London in 1993.

The choker necklace is perhaps best known for being worn on her head by Diana during her and then-Prince Charles’ tour of Australia in 1985.

At the time, footage surfaced of the then Prince and Princess of Wales dancing at a gala in Melbourne – at which Diana wore the expensive piece of jewelry as a headband around her forehead.

It was later revealed that the fashion-forward moment was purely coincidental, after the princess glued the necklace to her head while putting it on – only to like the style so much, she chose to keep it that way for the rest of the evening.

Kate added a little more sparkle to the look with a pair of matching £9,220 Asprey diamond-emerald earrings, which she reportedly recycled from her own collection, in keeping with the theme of the sustainable event.

Likewise, the princess turned to her own closet when it came to her shoes — a pair of dazzling Gianvito Rossi heels.

The princess wore a rented design from a brand called Solace London, which the royal family got from online rental platform HURR, which charges between £74 and £194 to borrow the dress

Although Kate’s borrowed piece of clothing was much cheaper than the fashionable pieces she normally wears, she added a lot of bling to her look in the form of a stunning diamond and emerald necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana

This evening’s event is Kate’s second time choosing to wear Diana jewelry

After encouraging Earthshot gala guests to wear vintage, repurposed or second-hand clothing to match the sustainable theme of the event, Kate set a shining example by wearing the designer shoes she’s seen a few times in the past – including at a reception in the Bahamas during Wales’ Caribbean tour in March this year.

She had her long brunette locks styled in her signature loose waves, but she pulled her hair back behind her ears to really let the off-the-shoulder design and her dazzling jewels shine.

This evening’s event is Kate’s second time choosing to wear Diana’s jewelry; when she and William arrived in the US on Wednesday, the princess wore a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings that her late mother-in-law once owned.

At the event, the pair were spotted chatting with sports legend David Beckham, with Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara giggling in the background

Kate and William looked delighted to see the famous footballer. The royal family is close to the sportsman, with William as president of the British Football Association

The choker necklace worn by Kate – which was given to Queen Mary on a trip to India – is perhaps best known for being worn on her head by Diana during her and then-Prince Charles’ tour of Australia in 1985

Meanwhile, William showed himself smart in a black tuxedo, keeping it classic with a dark blue velvet jacket and black bow tie, while also sporting an Omega watch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales received a Hollywood-style welcome on their arrival at the event, with crowds cheering and cries of support as they exited their hybrid Range Rover – a vehicle specially chosen to match the eco-friendly focus of their trip.

Kate and Wills walked down the “green carpet,” pausing a few times to chat with other guests, before entering the venue, where they were greeted with a standing ovation from the other attendees.

Once inside, they were joined by Earthshot Councilors, John Kerry, Ms. Naomi Yamazaki, Hindou Ibrahim, and Indra Nooyi, as well as the program’s CEO, Hannah Jones.