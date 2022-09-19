Prince and Princess of Wales say goodbye to ‘mother, grandmother and great-grandmother’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in a touching Twitter post.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 40, posted a black-and-white photo of the pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin into St George’s Chapel, Windsor, for the committal service this afternoon.

They wrote on their official Twitter account: ‘Farewell to a queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.’

Kate Middleton looked solemn as she closed her eyes for a moment of reflection outside Westminster Abbey following the Queen’s state funeral

Prince William was dedicated to his duty as he walked behind his father Prince Charles as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin at the entrance to St George’s Chapel, Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent a heartfelt farewell to their beloved grandmother on their official Twitter account

The Queen was committed to the chapel vault where she will lie for eternity with Prince Philip, her father King George VI, the Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret.

The Prince and Princess of Wales remained stoic throughout the day as they carried out their duties as part of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and later the committal service at Windsor.

The family also paid tribute to Her late Majesty tonight in a private service as the monarch was laid to rest next to her ‘strength and stay’ Philip in Windsor.

Kate paid tribute to Her late Majesty in her outfit today by wearing her fine drop earrings and a pearl necklace, which was also on loan to Princess Diana. It’s the same necklace and earrings she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.

The Queen will be laid to rest forever in St George’s Chapel in Windsor as her coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning

The Crown Jewels were poignantly removed from the coffin to show the end of the Queen’s reign before it descended to the Royal Crypt

The Lord Chamberlain, Lord Parker of Minsmere, breaks his wand in a symbolic moment when power is transferred from the Queen

The Queen was laid to rest in an obligatory service where the Imperial State Crown was removed from her casket and returned to lie with the Crown Jewels

In a final touching tribute, Kate completed her look with Princess Diana’s pearl bracelet.

Meanwhile, William took his royal duties seriously as he walked behind his grandmother’s coffin as part of the procession as it was led into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also walked behind the Queen’s coffin at St George’s Chapel before taking their seats at the committal service.

The royals had followed the Queen’s coffin into the chapel after it was lifted from the state hearse and carried in before the service at 4 p.m. The procession was led in by members of the Queen’s royal household.

William then showed his younger brother Prince Harry to his place in the chapel and was seen walking to the end of the pew, holding his son Prince George back next to wife Kate Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte as he motioned for Harry and Meghan to walk past them.

Harry and Meghan then took their seats, with the Duke of Sussex next to Charlotte. Kate sat between Charlotte and George, with the nine-year-old prince next to William, who sat at the end of the pew.

The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II rests in George’s Chapel, Windsor

The Sussexes and Wales sing as Her Majesty The Queen had her symbols of monarchy removed along with her titles

As the crown jewels were removed, Princess Charlotte pointed and spoke to her mother as Harry and Meghan looked on

The orb and scepter are removed from the casket at the committal service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at the Queen’s coffin as the royal family mourns her loss

The committal service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor and, as well as her family, included a congregation of friends and mourners from her household past and present, including her personal staff from throughout her private estate.

At the end of the closing hymn, the King placed the Queen’s Company Color of the Grenadier Guards – the regiment’s royal standard – on the coffin.

Baron Parker, Lord Chamberlain and the most senior official in the late Queen’s royal household, then ‘broke’ his staff and placed it on the coffin.

As the casket was lowered into the Royal Vault, the Garter King of Arms pronounced the Queen’s Styles and Titles and the Sovereign’s Piper played a dirge before slowly walking away to allow the music to fade.

During this evening’s private funeral service, the Dean of Windsor will again preside over the proceedings.

At present, a black stone slab is set into the floor of the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

It shows the names of George VI and his wife Elizabeth – who died in 2002 – in gold letters above the date of their birth and death.

Nearby is a slab of black-and-white diamond-shaped stones, which are taken away for burials to gain access to an elevator.

Princess Margaret died a few weeks before her mother and was subsequently cremated. Her ashes were initially kept in the Royal Vault and were then moved to the chapel to be with her parents.

The memorial chapel was added to the north side of St George’s, behind two of the buttresses that hold up the north wall of the building.

The overwhelmed monarch then turned away as he said goodbye to his mother and her power and titles moved to him

King Charles III placing the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin as she was being lowered into the crypt

King Charles III places the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Commission Service

The king looks touched as her mother is finally laid to rest during the service of obligation

The ceremony to transfer King George’s body there was private, as was the consecration of the chapel the following week.

St George’s Chapel itself was commissioned by King Edward IV, with construction beginning in 1475 and ending in 1528 under King Henry VIII.

Henry is among the monarchs to be buried there. The others include George III, George IV, George V and William IV.

Other royals buried there include Queen Victoria’s father Prince Edward, George III’s wife Queen Charlotte and Queen Mary’s grandfather Prince Adolphus.

As well as funerals, successive royal weddings have been held in the chapel, including Queen Victoria’s to Prince Albert and Prince Harry’s to Meghan Markle in 2018.

In April last year, live images showed the Queen having to sit alone due to the coronavirus regulations during Prince Philip’s funeral inside the chapel.