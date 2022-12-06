Prince and Princess of Wales release beautiful black and white portraits they love.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked loved-up as always in heartwarming behind-the-scenes Instagram photos at this year’s Earthshot awards ceremony in Boston.

The royal couple appeared to be channeling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who recently shared a slew of intimate photos in the explosive trailer ahead of their documentary later this week — in theatrical black-and-white shots.

Kate, 40, was effortlessly elegant in a creamy white dress that exposed her shoulders, auburn locks that fell down her back.

The mother-of-three was caught walking in the tight-fitting ensemble, which had a slit down the back.

She accessorized with a glamorous choker and chic earrings, smiling at her husband in the candid photo.

William, 40, looked smart in a sophisticated black suit and matching bow tie.

Another intimate shot showed Kate applauding her husband as he spoke on stage.

The couple shared the carousel on their royal Instagram account, writing, “Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”

The Earthshot Prize has long been a passion project of Prince William’s, who launched it in 2020 to come up with solutions to climate change.

The ceremony marked the end of a whirlwind tour in Boston, where the couple made an impressive impression on the American media.

The Boston Herald said the future queen was “stunned” at the awards ceremony, while People magazine stated that she stunned audiences in her glamorous outfit and stole the spotlight with the ensemble. The New York Post went on to describe the ceremony as a “home run” for the future king and queen.

However, the pair were not greeted warmly throughout their three-day trip, with the pair being booed by some onlookers as they sat courtside to watch the Boston Celtics basketball team take on the Miami Heat earlier this week.

A New York Times article also added fuel to the fire after documenting Bostonians’ reactions to the royal couple’s visit, concluding that it was indifferent at best.

The piece quoted a woman as saying she “[didn’t] concern’ about the royal visit, while another said there was ‘no chatter’ about the visit in local bars and clubs as to be expected.

Another man was quoted as saying, “I said to my wife this morning, I put on my pants the same way he does – why is he so special?” while others were documented as complaining about the potential traffic congestion the visit would cause.

One said, “This is America, and I think that’s an important part of who we are, that we don’t deify people.”

Despite the reception, Kate was seen looking relaxed as she took a solo walk at Harvard University after talking to experts at The Center on the Developing Child.

She was heard to say that the people of Boston had been “so kind” to her and her husband during their short trip, and to the well-wishers that she was “so thankful” for people who came to greet her.

Sure, William and Kate needed the trip to go off without a hitch. While there was already a lot of pressure on the gala, that weight was increased tenfold in the wake of the controversies that have overshadowed the pair’s US tour.

Before the couple had even landed in the US, a furious race had broken out in the UK after the prince’s own godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, was accused of making racist remarks against black domestic violence campaigner Ngozi Fulani , at an event at Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony marked the end of a whirlwind tour in Boston, where the couple (pictured at Boston City Hall) made an impressive impression on US media

Then, on the first full day of their tour, Harry and Meghan dropped a trailer for the amazing Netflix documentary, which alluded to new attacks on the monarchy – and was described by insiders as a ‘declaration of war’ on the Welsh and the Royal Family . family.

The teaser dashed any hope that the Sussexes are willing to work for a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

The couple living in California will have to look to the future after the release of their explosive Netflix docuseries this week, and the Duke of Sussex‘s memoirs will appear in January, a royal author has claimed.

Valentine Low, who wrote Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles, told Lorraine Kelly he thinks the Montecito-dwelling Duke and Duchess of Sussex “can’t keep that couple complaining about the past.”

The royal correspondent also added that the Prince of Wales camp is “tired” of Harry and Meghan’s media campaign and that there is “absolutely no chance” of a reconciliation between the two brothers and their wives.

Despite this, reports claim senior family members are planning a “business as usual” approach amid the unrest over the Harry and Meghan documentary.

