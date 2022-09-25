Prince and Princess of Wales had to ‘up their game’ around Meghan, royal book claims

Kate Middleton and Prince William felt they had to “up their game” when Meghan Markle got engaged to Prince Harry and charmed members of the public, a new book has claimed.

In The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown by Katie Nicholl, the author writes about the Duchess of Sussex’s first public engagements after she and Prince Harry went public with their relationship.

After joining the royal family, Meghan was invited to join the Royal Foundation alongside her fiance Prince Harry and the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Pictured L-R: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William speaking at a forum for the Royal Foundation in 2018

The ‘Fab Four’ reunited in their grief two days after the Queen’s death when they appeared outside Windsor Castle, dressed all in black, to thank members of the public for their well-wishes and tributes to the late monarch

But in his new book, Nicholl claims Meghan’s first public appearance as a board member of the foundation was a ‘wake-up call’ for Kate and William, The Mirror reports.

In February 2018, the ‘Fab Four’ participated in a forum for The Royal Foundation, where they talked about their charitable projects.

However, Nicholl wrote in his book that Meghan was the ‘breakout star’ of the foursome, showing her wit and charm when she spoke on the panel and answered questions.

She quoted a source as saying: “It was a wake-up call for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable.”

Other claims in Nicholls’ book include that the Queen was left “hurt and exhausted” by Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the firm and move to the US.

King Charles allowed Prince Harry (pictured), who served in Afghanistan, to wear his military uniform as he attended a vigil on Saturday night guarding the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall

A source close to the Queen has claimed the couple’s decision left her late majesty ‘very hurt’ and unable to think about the situation. Pictured: Her Majesty standing next to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018

An excerpt from the book, which was published in Vanity Fairrevealed that the Queen was also disappointed when Harry and Meghan did not return to Britain in August with Archie and Lilibet, where she hosted an annual ‘sleepover’ at Sandringham with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The source added that it was more regrettable for Her late Majesty that the Sussexes’ move meant she was unable to see as much of Archie and Lilibet as she would have liked.

Her late majesty died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September aged 96, after which her eldest son Charles automatically became king.

As monarch, the book claims Charles is keen to heal the rift between the family and his youngest son Harry, 38.

In his first televised address to the nation on September 9, King Charles said: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

Some royal fans have claimed that the mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was an “olive branch” to the couple, who happened to be visiting Europe when the Queen died.

Harry and Meghan, who now live in a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, extended their trip, staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate during the mourning period following the Queen’s death and before her state funeral, committal service and private burial on Monday.

Despite the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, there have been glimpses of a potential reconciliation following the Queen’s death.

On the Saturday following the monarch’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance outside Windsor Estate to read tributes left for her late majesty and greet mourners.

In an unexpected appearance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the couple as the ‘Fab Four’ reunited in their grief.

King Charles also allowed Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, to wear his military uniform during a vigil on Saturday night with the Queen’s other grandchildren, guarding her coffin as it lay in state at Westminster Hall.

Despite no longer being a working royal, King Charles gave his youngest son permission to don the military uniform so he could show his grandmother his respect.

After Harry and Meghan left the company in February 2020, relations between the Duke of Sussex and his father and brother became strained.

The rift in the family deepened a year later when the Sussexes took part in an explosive interview with American presenter and journalist Oprah Winfrey, in which they made controversial claims about the royal family.