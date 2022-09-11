Prince and Princess of Wales delay moving to Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to move to Windsor Castle, but will postpone the move to avoid further upsetting their children’s lives, it is claimed.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, moved, started a new school and lost their ‘Gan-Gan’ in just six days.

The couple have told courtiers they hope to give their children time to settle in school before they have to deal with moving again. The Telegraph reported.

A source told the paper: ‘They won’t start all over again when it comes to decisions about what to do with all royal property as there’s been a lot of talk about that over the years, but things can change as family dynamics change. taken into account and they now want as little disruption to the lives of their children as possible.

The Waleses moved into Adelaide Cottage (pictured) on the Windsor Castle estate last week from their previous home at Kensington Palace

However, after the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96, William and Catherine were able to move to Windsor Castle with their children.

“They’re very happy in Windsor now and the next ten years will pretty much be determined by what’s good for the kids.”

The Waleses moved into their new home, Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate last week. The family was previously based at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate had sought a life in the countryside, away from the ‘goldfish bowl’ of their official London residence, in an effort to put their children first and give them more freedom.

In addition to the move, the couple enrolled the children at the £7,000-per-term Lambrook School, just a short drive from their new home.

William and Kate accompanied the children to their ‘settling-in’ afternoon on Wednesday, hours before the Queen died.

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family reportedly traveled ‘light’ to their new home Adelaide Cottage (pictured above in 2013) and didn’t need an expensive renovation

The Cambridges moved into the cottage to be closer to their children’s new school in Ascot when the school year begins. Pictured: Charlotte as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, accompanied by her brother Prince George and her parents in 2019

Princes George, nine, and Louis, four, and Princess Charlotte, seven, started at £7,000 a term elite Lambrook School (pictured above) in Berkshire after a move from St Thomas’s School in Battersea

Lambrook School (pictured above) is located in the sleepy rural village of Winkfield Row and will be the new school for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge

Since Her Majesty the Queen’s death, a move to Windsor Castle or one of the larger houses on the Windsor estate became more likely.

This is the result of William and Catherine’s change in royal seniority and status after the king said they would become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The eldest son of Charles, William, 40, also inherited the titles Duke of Cornwall and the Scottish titles Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

Kate Middleton said she “values ​​the history” associated with the role of the Princess of Wales, but wants to create her “own path”.

Yesterday Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle to greet benefactors

Meghan watches Kate as the four admire the floral arrangements bequeathed to the Queen. Then the four benefactors met

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his late ‘grandma’ Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, describing the beloved monarch as an ‘extraordinary leader whose devotion to the country, the realms and the Commonwealth was absolute’. In a heartbreaking statement, Prince William revealed how Her Majesty – who died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle – had given him and his wife Kate Middleton “wisdom and reassurance” and their children “memories that will last a lifetime.”

When King Charles III bestowed the title of Prince of Wales on William, he told him, ‘Bring the marginal to the center’.

It is likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales will strive to make high profile visits to more marginalized areas in an effort to get more attention and support for those places.

Prince William already has a keen interest in promoting mental health and wellness, as well as charities for homelessness, while Princess Catherine has been part of primary education and anti-bullying campaigns for years.

The benefit of Royals visiting marginalized areas is not only to draw attention to that place, but also to bring about real change.

Where politicians are only in their role for a short time, the royal family is not going anywhere.

It could mean that if they set up a community task force to address certain issues, members would know they’d have to explain it directly to the Royals if no progress was made.