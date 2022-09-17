Prince Albert of Monaco sends his ‘warmest congratulations’ to King Charles III

Prince Albert of Monaco has sent a heartfelt message of congratulations to King Charles III on his accession to the British throne.

Prince Albert of Monaco has sent a heartfelt message of congratulations to King Charles III on his accession to the throne. The royal family is pictured together in the Oslo Cathedral in 2001

Prince Albert writes in the guest book of a church next to a portrait of the Queen during a memorial

He said: ‘The Princess and I wish you every success in leading the people of the United Kingdom and the many great nations of the Commonwealth. I am convinced that peace and stability will continue to flourish under your rule.

“I look forward to seeing the important work you have done in your life flourish in the years to come.

“In particular, the great importance you place on sustainability, the fight against climate change and ocean conservation issues, which I know we both consider to be of the utmost importance to the future of our planet.

“I am honored to share our best wishes for good health and prosperity on behalf of the citizens of the Principality of Monaco.”

Princess Charlene (left) paid tribute to a ‘great lady’ as she expressed her condolences to the British Royal Family

Previously, Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene attended a church service in memory of the late Queen at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco.

The pair also sent a heartfelt tribute to the ‘great’ British monarch last weekend.

Charlene, 44, said she was “deeply saddened” by the news of the Queen’s passing.

She added: ‘I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly wonderful lady whose dedication and service has been recognized around the world during the 70 years of her reign.

“Today my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people.”

The Prince and Princess of Monaco appeared deep in thought as they attended a religious service for the Queen at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Monaco last week

Princess Charlene used her Instagram account to express her condolences to the British Royal Family and the British people

Prince Albert also posted a tribute to the Queen on Instagram, praising her “inspiring” reign.

He wrote: ‘Her Majesty’s unwavering devotion and devotion to her duty during Her reign has always been exceedingly inspiring; It will be long remembered and admired.

“She truly represented the unity and dignity of the United Kingdom for the last seven decades.”

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are pictured at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria sits next to King Charles III and Crown Prince Albert of Monaco in May 2004

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

After her death, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain paid tribute to their distant relative with a heartfelt statement.

The Spanish Royal Family echoed the sentiments of the Dutch and Swedish royal family by praising the Queen’s devotion to her country during her historic 70-year reign.

By posting a letter to King Charles III on the Casa Real Twitter account, King Felipe said he would miss his “dear” Aunt Lilibet, a figure he was close to.