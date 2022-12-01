Prince Albert of Monaco is present at a ceremony World AIDS Day

Prince Albert of Monaco was joined tonight by his sister and niece for a very solemn event as he remembered those who lost their lives to AIDS.

The 64-year-old prince took part in the Quilt memorial ceremony at Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum, which paid tribute to the victims of the AIDS crisis on World AIDS Day.

His sister Princess Stephanie, 57, who founded the Fight AIDS Monaco association, attended the event, along with her daughter, Camille Gottlieb, 24.

The trio paid their respects to the victims of the AIDS crisis that hit the principality in the 1990s.

It comes as Stephanie’s son Louis Ducruet has announced that he and wife Marie are expecting their first child before 2023.

Meanwhile, Albert and Stephanie’s niece, Charlotte Casiraghi, has opened up about motherhood in the latest issue of Town and Country magazine.

Prince Albert of Monaco, 64, was joined by his sister Princess Stephanie, 57, left, and his niece Camille Gottlieb, 24, for a very solemn event tonight at Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum that paid tribute to the victims of AIDS crisis on World AIDS Day

Albert, who attended the event without his wife, Princess Charlene, 44, looked gloomy at the event.

He wore a navy blue suit and a red scarf around his shoulders, like everyone else present.

Albert’s niece Camille looked gloomy at the event, which paid tribute to the victims of the AIDS crisis

Red is a color that has long been associated with HIV and zero positivity, with the red ribbon being the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV.

Stephanie was seen side-by-side with her brother as the trio and other attendees made their way to the museum for tonight’s ceremony.

She was dressed all the way back, with a half-length black winter coat and black leather boots.

She wore her red scarf tied around her neck and accompanied by small black glasses.

Meanwhile, her daughter walked behind her and her uncle, wearing black blaser-ad pants.

The royal trio looked deep in thought during the ceremony.

Princess Stephanie wore a mini-long black coat to the ceremony and sported a short bob for the occasion

The ceremony paid tribute to people who have died of AIDS. It was organized in collaboration with Princess Stephanie’s Fight AIDS Monaco association

Stephanie has been the president of Fight Aids since 2004 and has attended the gala every year, often seen with her family.

The association aims to provide people living with HIV with a safe place to share their experiences.

Grace Kelly’s youngest daughter received happy news last week when it was revealed that her son Louis Ducruet and wife Marie are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, recorded it Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news.

A group photo showing everyone present at tonight’s emotional ceremony at the museum

Stephanie, Albert and Camille viewed the art created and displayed by members of the societies for tonight’s event

A member of the organizing committee talked the prince and his sister through some of the artwork on display tonight

The couple shared an adorable photo of them posing with their dog Pancake – dressed in a T-shirt that reads “big brother soon.”

The photo, which shows the couple beaming, was captioned, “An adventure is about to begin,” with a black heart emoji.

Marie looked radiant in a black and white patterned blouse, which she paired with black trousers.

Friends and family rushed to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

One person wrote: “Congratulations beautiful family.” While another said, “Congratulations to both of you!”

Grace Kelly Louis’ grandson and wife Marie revealed they are expecting a baby next year in a sweet social media post last week

The exciting news comes after the couple opened up about their plans to start a family in April.

They admitted that they are now thinking about the next phase of their marriage, having celebrated the 10th anniversary of their relationship in March.

Speaking to French magazine Point de Vue, the couple admitted they both wanted a child, but while Louis wanted to dive right in, events manager Marie wanted to wait to focus on her career.