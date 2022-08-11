Prince Albert of Monaco attends the Herculis International Athletics meeting at the Stade Louis II

Prince Albert of Monaco cut a smart figure as he attended the Herculis International Athletics meeting at the Stade Louis II yesterday.

The 64-year-old royal, who is married to former Olympian swimmer Princess Charlene, 44, donned a dapper navy blazer and grey trousers for his solo appearance in Monaco.

He was all smiles as he waved to the crowds at the grand stadium, where the event, part of the Diamond League series, is being held.

Sitting in a spectators box, the keen sportsman – who competed in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics five times from 1988 to 2002 – held a pair of binoculars as he watched the athletics.

The prince recently celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with Princess Charlene, with the couple sharing seven-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Last month, Albert and Charlene attended a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The mother-of-two could be seen bowing her head as she walked through the San Damaso courtyard with her husband following the meeting.

Normal protocol for papal audiences require that ladies wear a long black dress with a high collar and long sleeves, and a black mantilla.

However visiting the Vatican, the Charlene appeared to wear a strapless black gown with a boat-necked sheer top for the occasion.

The visit came as the royal, who was born and raised Protestant but converted to Roman-Catholicism ‘of her own free will and choice’ in April 2011, continues her return to public life after an 11 month absence last year.

Earlier that month, she joined Albert at the 73rd Red Cross Gala in Monte Carlo – having previously missed the Monaco Rose Ball, which is one of the highlights of the principality’s social calendar.

It’s not the first time Charlene has worn something which bucked the normal tradition.

In 2016, she visited the Vatican in an all-white outfit as it was revealed she is one of only seven people allowed to don the colour while meeting Pope Francis.

Called le privilége du blanc in French or il privilegio del biacno in Italian, the special tradition is extended solely to designated Catholic queens and princesses and is usually reserved for important events at the Vatican such as private audiences, canonisations, beatifications and special masses.

Princess Charlene is bestowed this privilege, along with Queen Sofía of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Marina of Naples.

Charlene’s first state visit to the Vatican was in January 2013 along with Albert.

The royal couple’s visit marked the 55th anniversary of the meeting of his parents, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco with Pope Pius XII in 1957.

The royal said the ‘experience was extremely intense and moving for me’.

Prince Albert of Monaco sits next to Gabrielle Sabharwal, Secretary at Peace & Sports USA

The couples visit in July comes as Charlene continues to slowly re-enter royal life after largely remaining out of the public eye over the last 18 months.

Rumours have swirled that she is receiving £10million a year to appear at her husband’s side at official engagements.

She spent 10 months in her native South Africa last year after contracting a sinus infection that later required surgery.

She returned to Monaco in November but was there for a matter of days before leaving for a Swiss treatment facility. The exact nature of her condition was not made public but Albert said she was ‘exhausted’.

Since returning once again, the mother-of-two has made a handful of appearances including a recent solo engagement to a maternity ward.

Charlene and Albert’s relationship has come under enormous scrutiny in recent months.

Princess Charlene of Monaco donned an elegant black lace gown as she joined her husband Prince Albert for a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican in July

Inside the Vatican, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene could be seen speaking with Pope Francis during the private audience

Prince Albert said he was ‘hurt by the vicious rumours’ peddled about his marriage following his wife’s absence and said that it’s the ‘most beautiful thing’ to have her back with him.

Major French outlets that specialise in celebrity news said Charlene’s sudden re-appearance was welcomed by all Royal watchers.

‘But the Princess did not return at any price,’ magazine Voici reported. ‘She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract.’

The revelations were followed up by rival publication Paris Match Belgium, which wrote: ‘Prince Albert would himself pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events.’

The Royal Palace in Monte Carlo refuses to discuss specific financial arrangements, but the principality pays out some £40m a year to cover the institution’s running costs.

Royals are not salaried officials, however, meaning that Charlene would be reliant on Albert – a billionaire in his own right – for her own spending money.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene walked alongside one another through the San Damaso courtyard as they left following a private audience with Pope Francis

A Royal insider based in Monte Carlo told Mail Online: ‘Of course the Princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed. She’s been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income.’

Prince Albert said the time apart was ‘a test for his wife’ but they ‘spoke often, despite the distance.

Charlene first had a 10-month absence in her native South Africa, where she contracted and was hospitalised for a serious sinus infection that delayed her return to Monaco.

After her return to the principality in November, Charlene left almost immediately to receive treatment for ‘exhaustion’ at a Swiss clinic.

The Monaco palace has consistently denied media reports of a rift between Charlene and the principality’s ruler Prince Albert, who were wed in 2011, following the princess’ long absence.

Speaking to French Sunday paper Journal de Dimanche last month, Albert said the last year was ‘a test for my wife especially, who suffered greatly and lived through difficult times, far from her family. A test also for our children and for myself.

‘We missed the princess a lot. And we were obviously hurt by the malicious rumours that were peddled. But we were able to stay united despite the distance, we spoke to each other often.’

He added: ‘Today, Charlene is back with us and this is the most beautiful thing which could have happened. She’s better, we can finally spend time together. It is a relief and a joy for all of us.’

Princess Charlene met Prince Albert in 2000 during a swimming competition in Monaco and the pair married in 2011, before welcoming twins Gabriella and Jacques in 2014.

However the pair’s marriage has made numerous headlines over the years, with a third paternity suit emerging in December 2020.

Soon afterwards Charlene famously shaved half her head in the style of a punk rocker. Months later she left for South Africa.

The allegations in December 2020 claimed that Albert had fathered a love-child (which would be his third, if proven) with an unnamed Brazilian woman during the time when he and Charlene were already in a relationship.

He has also fathered two other children outside of wedlock. Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who is now 29 and the result of Albert’s affair with an American estate agent, and Alexandre Coste, 18, whose mother is a former Togolese air hostess.

Both children were struck off Monaco’s line of succession in return for vast financial settlements.