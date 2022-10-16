Prince Albert explores caves in Puente Viesgo as he tours Spain in honour of great-grandfather

His patronage helped the site become a site of international interest

Prince Albert II of Monaco ventured underground this afternoon as he continued his tour of Spain in honor of his late great-grandfather.

The royal, 64, visited the caves on the edge of Puente Viesgo in northern Spain, which were an area of ​​particular interest to Prince Albert I during his 33-year reign.

The late prince – who died aged 73 in 1922 – visited the site in 1909 and 1914 and his patronage helped the caves to be recognized as a site of international interest.

Four of the 18 limestone caves have been listed as World Heritage Sites – including El Castillo, which contains the world’s oldest cave paintings, dating back 40,000 years.

Prince Albert II of Monaco is currently touring Spain and Portugal to mark 100 years since his great-grandfather’s death. Pictured giving a speech during his visit to the cave areas of the town of Puente Viesgo

Following in his great-grandfather’s footsteps, Prince Albert ventured down to the site and gave a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of his namesake’s death.

Before inheriting the throne when he was 41, the late royal served in the Spanish Navy as a navigator and was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service in the Franco-Prussian War.

After his military career, Albert I became increasingly passionate about oceanography and went on to complete 28 expeditions around the Atlantic and Mediterranean.

In Portugal, the prince is remembered for discovering a small shelf around the Azores archipelago, which boosted the country’s fishing industry.

To this day it is still known as ‘Princess Alice’s Shelf’ in honor of the ship Albert traveled on.

The prince died aged 73 on 26 June 1922 – leaving his son Louis II, whose son Rainier III married American actress Grace Kelly, to inherit his position

Thanks to his pioneering studies of oceanography, Albert and his team of biologists, zoologists and geographers developed the first maps of the world’s ocean depths.

The prince died aged 73 on 26 June 1922 – leaving his son Louis II, whose son Rainier III married American actress Grace Kelly, to inherit his position.

Yesterday the Prince met King Felipe of Spain for a private lunch as part of his tour of Spain and Portugal.