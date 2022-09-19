Primo Arnott’s twiggy bites: Shoppers confused by a ‘crazy’ snack collaboration

<!–

Shoppers are both shocked and intrigued by a ‘crazy’ snack collaboration that has hit the shelves at Coles.

Primo Foods and Arnott’s have released two new snacks: Primo Ham Bites and 100’s & 1000’s ($4) and Primo Mild Twiggy Bites & 100’s & 1000’s ($4) that are taking Australia by storm.

Thousands are surprised by the unusual collaboration and have mixed feelings about the sweet and salty snack – calling the treat a ‘national emergency’.

Primo Foods is an Australian staple – with its famous bacon, ham, salami, luncheon meat and sausages found in many homes and takeaways around the country.

The Mild Twiggy Bites usually come in a duo of cheddar cheese and saltine crackers, but this new limited edition of the classic snack replaces tasty biscuits with the Arnott’s Hundreds and Thousands biscuit.

So when a Coles shopper took to Twitter to share the brands latest venture, he couldn’t help jovially asking the Prime Minister if he was aware of the ‘disgusting’ collaboration.

Several others joined in, proclaiming the various ways they would oppose the snack.

“I’m going to start camping on Parliament lawns to protest this,” said one man.

Another added: ‘No, no, this is a man-made horror beyond my comprehension.’

“Why on earth would you want sprinkles on your meat?”

Many defended the sweet twist on the tasty snack, claiming it was ‘practically a three-course meal’.

“It’s main course, cheese and dessert,” said one man. “Practically good dinner.”

“This may be a controversial statement – but this looks extremely good.”