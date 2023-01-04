Prime Minister pledged to allow all students in England to study maths up to the age of 18 has been met with backlash

<!–

Teachers are now more likely to strike after opposition to the prime minister’s math pledge to allow all students in England to study maths until the age of 18, a union leader warned.

Kevin Courtney, who oversees more than 300,000 educators as co-secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), accused Sunak of a “stunning failure” to notice the obstacles the industry faces.

“Sunak’s plan is disappointing not only for its lack of realism, but also for its lack of vision,” he said.

More than 500,000 teachers across three unions consider possible strike action in England and Wales, with deadlines for voting from January 9

“It ignores the increasingly detailed and urgent discussions of curriculum reform taking place in the education sector and even within his own party.

“Most people who voted will have voted. But I think there will be some people who will look at this and think ‘is that all they have to say about education?’

“It sounds like they are not taking the problem of the teacher recruitment crisis seriously because they have missed their math teacher recruitment targets every year for the past 11 years.”

Teachers, who are currently voting, say the plan fails to address the recruitment crisis currently gripping the sector.

Unions have urged staff to vote as soon as possible, fearing postal chaos could delay the return of ballots.

Last night, Rishi Sunak faced backlash over his plan – which was one of Dominic Cummings’ “favorite pet peeves.”

In 2011, Mr Cummings persuaded then Secretary of Education Michael Gove to take over.

Observers in Westminster are now wondering whether the resurgence is further evidence of Cummings’ behind-the-scenes influence over Mr Sunak’s government.

The fallout comes as the industry grapples with a hiring crisis that has left schools without math experts.

It’s become so dire that nearly half (45 percent) of high schools rely on non-specialists to teach the subject, according to a recent analysis.

Some struggling teachers are leaving their posts for better-paying jobs at Aldi and Amazon, while others are forced to use food banks.

Figures from the Department for Education show that targets for recruiting math teachers for initial teacher education (ITT) have not been met for more than a decade.

Only 65 percent of the math teacher goal was met for the 2019/20 school year, rising to 84 percent for 2020/2021, 90 percent for 2021/2022 and 90 percent for 2022/2023.