Prime Minister Liz Truss spent £1,800 of PUBLIC funds in Norwich club shop, alleges Emily Thornberry

Prime Minister Liz Truss splashed out more than £1,800 at the Norwich City club shop while in charge of the Foreign Office, it has been claimed.

Truss, the new Conservative Prime Minister appointed in July and MP for South West Norfolk, is openly known to be a Norwich fan.

The allegations come in an open letter from Labor MP and shadow barrister Emily Thornberry, who published the document on Twitter and questioned why use of the Foreign Office’s expense card rose 45 per cent from last year.

Thornberry’s tweet read: ‘How did the Foreign Office manage to spend £4,333.30 on two trips to the hairdresser? Why has their spending via public shopping cards increased by 45 percent since last September? And why won’t they answer these and dozens of other related questions? Read all about it in my letter.’

The letter is quoted as saying: ‘There are several items and categories of expenditure which – on the surface – are not easy to understand and which appear unusual in relation to the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office)… even £1,841 of expenses in Norwich City club shop.’

An FCDO spokesman replied: ‘We are committed to using public funds responsibly. Our staff follow set guidelines to ensure procurement is appropriate and achieves value for money for the taxpayer.’

Labor MP and Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry (pictured) made the allegations in a letter to the Foreign Office published on Twitter, which also questioned how officials had managed to spend £4,333 on ‘two trips to the hairdresser’

Two payments were made to the now Championship club, £1,318 on 21 October and £523.50 on 21 March, when Truss, as Secretary of State, headed the department. Who made or ordered the payments or what was purchased is not yet known.

Thornberry also asked how officials had managed to spend £4,333 on ‘two trips to the hairdresser’.

The FCDO also pointed out that details of departmental spending are ‘regularly published’ on the government website and that they would formally respond to Thornberry’s letter in due course.