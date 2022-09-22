Prime Minister Liz Truss is reluctant to press ahead with plans to introduce independent regulator

The new Conservative government will betray football supporters and hard-working clubs at the bottom of the pyramid if it abandons plans to introduce an independent regulator, according to campaigners.

Reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is reluctant to press ahead with the plans, developed from former sports secretary Tracey Crouch’s review of football, have sparked dismay among many fans.

“Going back now betrays towns and communities up and down the country,” said campaign group Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper.

‘The regulator is a unique opportunity to save the game we love.

‘Hard-working football clubs, supporters and politicians from all sides have worked so hard together to get to this point.

‘Former Conservative sports minister Tracey Crouch undertook a thorough review of football governance and the official government’s response to it earlier this year reached the same conclusion: football is broken and it needs an independent regulator.’

Fair Game is a club-led organization set up to deal with football governance and the financial health of the game throughout the pyramid, working with 34 member clubs in the EFL and non-league.

In a statement released on Thursday, Couper added: ‘Since the turn of the century over a third of our top clubs have gone into administration and in the last few years we have seen the demise of Bury and Macclesfield.

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch (centre) undertook a thorough review of football

‘In 2020 – that’s before the pandemic – 52% of our top clubs were technically insolvent.

‘Since then, the pandemic has put clubs on the brink, and the cost of living crisis could be the end of the road for many.

‘We also have an owner and director test that is not fit for purpose. Football must change.’