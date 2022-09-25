Prime Minister Liz Truss told Conservative councilors and members she was ‘fully supportive of the recommendations of the fan-led review’ and called for an independent regulator, insisting she was fiercely opposed to a European Super League in private hustings aimed at win their support over the summer in her bid to reach 10 Downing Street.

Truss was asked the question about the government’s white paper, which was promised this autumn to legislate for an independent football regulator, directly on a Zoom call from Conservative councilor Zak Wagman, who is also a board member of the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, at a virtual hustings for to obtain support during the summer’s leadership election.

In the wake of reports, which have yet to be denied by No 10, that the government is now set to reverse its promise to introduce a regulator, Wagman, who voted for Truss in the leadership election, says he understood from her response that she would implement the independent regulator.

Wagman said: ‘The independent review made it clear that football could not regulate itself and needed an independent regulator. Her response to me was a commitment to support it. That’s one of the reasons I voted for her. I would be extremely disappointed if there is a U-turn on this. I hope the Prime Minister will stick to her original inclination.’

Wagman’s intervention comes after Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, the author of the fan-led review which recommended a regulator, said Truss’s husting promises meant this was ‘a huge test of her integrity’.

Sources close to the government insist that nothing has been ruled out and that the regulator has not been abandoned as an option, rejecting as such the characterization of a u-turn being made.

It is said that Truss, who as MP for South West Norfolk supports Norwich and has attended matches at Carrow Road, absolutely understands that football clubs are community assets and that as a new Prime Minister it is normal to assess policy pledges made by Boris Johnson.

The government appears to be focused on pressuring the Premier League to give the EFL a fairer financial settlement. The commitment not to allow another Bury or another Derby is said to remain firm. However, it is unclear whether the government will choose a regulator to do so.

The big six breakaway Super League clubs and the Premier League, which have united to campaign against a regulator, are not yet off the hook as a Labor government would almost certainly push ahead with plans to regulate football, a policy that has huge support in crucial constituencies in the north of England.

Premier League meetings are currently trying to hammer out a compromise deal with the EFL to reform parachute payments, which are seen as distorting the Premier League, although it appears they will still have some support for relegated clubs, which is likely to face opposition from the championship. The EFL wants merit-based payments throughout the Championship with no special pleas for relegated clubs.