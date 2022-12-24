Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanks Aussies working on Christmas Day – ‘gratitude and admiration’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has used his first Christmas speech to express his “gratitude and admiration” for those who keep the country going by working on that day.

On 25 December, Mr Albanese wished all Australians a Merry Christmas as a day of ‘giving’, ‘relaxing’ and a day that is ‘central’ to the faith of many.

“Whatever form Christmas Day takes for you, may it be a very happy one. And may Santa be good to every child,’ he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged those unable to spend time with their families on Sunday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked people working on Christmas Day, such as surf live savers (pictured)

“Of course not everyone can take it easy today,” he said. “If you’re on a roster, I want to thank you for your service to others.

“If you’re working because you’ve volunteered your time to make Christmas better for your fellow Australians – whether serving lunch to those in need or keeping our beaches safe – then I want to express my gratitude and my admiration. .

“The same goes for all our aid workers, and of course all Australian Defense Force personnel, whether serving here or far from home abroad.

“Thanks to each of you.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton joined him in thanking the millions of Australians who give their time to protect others over Christmas.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the responders, police, first responders, volunteers and the men and women of the Australian Defense Force,” he said.

Anthony Albanese (pictured right with his partner Jodie Haydon) has used his first Christmas speech to express his ‘gratitude and admiration’ to those who work on that day

The Prime Minister thanked those who ‘keep our beaches safe’ over Christmas. Pictured are two surf live savers on a beach

“Not only helping so many Australians during the floods, but also helping all those who will serve at home and abroad during the Christmas service.”

He also reflected on the past year, noting cost-of-living pressures and ongoing flooding issues across the country.

“As we have weathered the worst of the pandemic, the cost of living continues to hurt families and small businesses across the country,” Dutton said.

‘The hacks on Optus and Medibank compromised the personal data of millions of fellow citizens.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton also thanked the millions of Australians who are at work over Christmas. The photo shows a woman pushing a man in a wheelchair through an airport

“Many Australians have endured their darkest days with floods damaging or destroying their property and, of course, tragically, a number of families lost loved ones.

“Communities will continue to need our help and government assistance in the coming months and years.”

He encouraged Australians to reach out to those who may be without loved ones “so they don’t have a lonely Christmas.”

“Although it’s been a tough year, it’s the Australian way we show gratitude for what we have.

“Christmas is a time for Australians to give thanks once again for being lucky enough to live in the best country in the world.”