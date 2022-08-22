Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downs a beer at Gang of Youths concert in Sydney

<!–

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sent a concert hall into rapture after drinking a beer when he was seen sitting in the crowd.

The Labor leader sat in the front row of the gallery at the Enmore Theater for the Gang of Youths concert in Sydney on Monday evening, before being spotted by revelers in the standing area below.

After applauding the audience, Mr. Albanese stirred the rest of his beer before standing up and showing the adoring hall his empty schooner.

Mr Albanese, who lives in nearby Marrickville and grew up in nearby Camperdown, is a regular on the inner west art scene.

Video of Mr Albanese’s antics was posted on Twitter, with people commenting on celebrating the larrikin Australian leader.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a group of theatergoers go to the stands and cheer for the former prime minister,” said one person.

‘Reminds me of another great Prime Minister – the late Bob Hawke,’ said another, comparing Mr Albanese to his former mentor who also liked a beer.

It is not known whether Mr. Albanese has been personally invited by the band, but he regularly attends music festivals and is a friend of area artists, including Sticky Fingers.

The reaction to the Prime Minister’s presence contrasted sharply with Scott Morrison’s reception at football games, often booed by even his fellow Cronulla Sharks fans.