Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downs a beer at Gang of Youths concert at Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Crowd erupted as Mr Albanian stirred the beer before showing the empty cup

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stole the show at an indie rock concert, had a beer and had the time of his life.

The Labor leader sat front row in the gallery of the Enmore Theater in Sydney on Monday evening for the Gang of Youths concert.

After being noticed by fans in the stalls below, Mr Albanese boiled the rest of the beer he drank before showing the empty cup to the crowd.

His attempt was greeted with thunderous cheers from the admiring auditorium.

Reports of Mr Albanian’s drinking effort quickly went viral online, with many comparing it to the efforts of former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a group of theatergoers go to the stands and cheer for the former prime minister,” one wrote.

It is not known if Mr. Albanese has been personally invited by the band, but he is known to frequent music festivals and is a friend of numerous artists from the area, including Sticky Fingers.

Enmore Theater is located in Grayndler’s electorate Mr Albanese. He is also a known fond of indie rock, once guest programming on the long-running ABC music video program Rage.

Gang of Youths is an alternative band from Sydney with Christian rock themes that stems from the religious upbringing of singer Dave Le’aupepe (pictured)

Gang of Youths is an alternative band from Sydney with Christian rock themes that stems from the religious upbringing of singer Dave Le’aupepe.

The band released their first album in 2015 and have since followed it up with an EP and their second album, which reached number one in the Australian charts.

The reaction to the Prime Minister’s presence contrasted sharply with Scott Morrison’s reception at football games, where he was occasionally booed, even by his fellow Cronulla Sharks fans.

Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke (pictured) shakes a beer during day two of the fifth test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground in 2018