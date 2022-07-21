Prima ballerina Misty Copeland, 39, reveals she secretly welcomed her first child THREE MONTHS ago

Famed ballerina Misty Copeland has revealed that three months ago she and her husband Olu Evans secretly welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jackson.

The 39-year-old, the first African-American woman to become principal dancer for the American Ballet Theater, shared the happy news with Peoplesaying she’s “on maternity leave at the moment.”

“I have a three-month-old,” Copeland said. “But hopefully in 2023 I will be back on the podium, hopefully in the autumn.”

The new mom added that she and her husband (pictured) are going to France with their son to spend the summer in Corsica

The new mom added that she and her lawyer husband are getting ready to take their son on his first big trip for their six-year wedding anniversary.

“We just got Jackson’s passport a few days ago,” she said. “So we’re on our way to Corsica in France this summer.”

Copeland and Evans married on July 31, 2016 at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, California, after 10 years together.

The dancer did not share details about her pregnancy, which she kept a secret.

During her public appearances late last year, she wore loose-fitting dresses and outfits with ruffles and other designs, which would likely distract from her baby bump.

Last fall, she was busy promoting her nonfiction children’s book, “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy,” which celebrates the dancers of color who influenced her.

Copeland explained to People that she is “very open” about her career, but she usually keeps her private life private — and she doesn’t want her son in the spotlight.

“Certainly with my son, I’d probably want him on camera for nothing,” she told the outlet.

Copeland recounted her journey to become ABT’s first African-American head ballerina in its 75-year history in her 2014 memoir “Life in Motion: An Likely Ballerina” and her 2015 documentary “A Ballerina’s Tale.”

Copeland is also working on designing a women’s line for Greatness Wins, the sportswear brand she co-founded with Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzy and Chris Riccobono.

In September 2020, she gave a behind-the-scenes look at her $3.125 million New York City apartment in a video for Architectural summary.

She showed a beautiful art collection by black artists, her ‘serene’ master bedroom and a large walk-in closet partly inspired by Mariah Carey.

Copeland and Evans bought the apartment in 2018, but didn’t move in until a few years later.

“It’s the first house we’ve had together, so it’s really nice to be able to share our interests and love and bring it into our house,” she said in the video.

“I definitely come to them for parenting advice,” she told People of her business partners. “This is still new to me.”

Copeland noted that it’s “never easy” to balance her busy career with her private life, but she has a great support system.

“My husband is incredible and he is a great father. He’s been there for me my entire career to help me balance those things,” she said.

“But you have to make sacrifices. I don’t go to big events every night and I don’t go to parties and dinners,” she added. “I have to make sacrifices to be able to do all the things I want to do.”