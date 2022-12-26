‘Pride of the Fleet’s iconic Navy recruiting ad was so successful that sailors had to end

Singer-songwriter Mike Brady might be best known for his football anthem Up There Cazaly, but it’s a brutally honest Navy recruiting ad that makes him prouder.

Brady wrote and performed the song for the hit ‘Pride of the Fleet’ campaign in the early 1980s, which made no secret of the challenges of life at sea.

“You’ll be wet, homesick and scared,” Brady sang in the commercial. But the pride of the fleet will be you.

Rather than be intimidated by the promises of terror, discomfort and loneliness, thousands of Australians were inspired by the announcement and answered the call.

In fact, so many joined that the Pride of the Fleet campaign was put on hold while the Navy busied itself with processing all its new recruits.

Before writing Pride of the Fleet, Brady was best known for the 1979 Australian Rules tribute Up There Cazaly, which he still sings before AFL grand finals at the MCG.

The English-born former tinsmith worker began acting at 15, had hits with 1960s pop act MPD Ltd and entertained troops in Vietnam.

He was responsible for the ‘Lucky you’re with AAMI’ promotion and recorded jingles for airlines, car manufacturers (when Australia was still making cars), biscuit maker Arnott’s and canning companies SPC.

But it was a Commonwealth commission to come up with something hard-hitting to convince young Australians to join the Navy, so he’s more pleased.

Brady recalled being invited to the nation’s capital to discuss the announcement with senior military officers, who said they wanted “honesty” in the campaign.

“We went to Canberra and met with the Navy people and they said recruitment was not having problems but they needed a bit of a boost,” he told 3AW this week.

Brady said they had given him a rundown of what budding sailors would face in recruit training and what they might expect to experience during a naval career.

“I had an idea in my head even before I left the room,” he said. ‘I came back, I told the Navy people, we have this idea, it’s quite honest.

They said, “we like honesty in the Navy. And I said, he’s actually very honest.” [They said] Yes, that’s what we like. So I played it to them.

The advertisement, which was first shown in 1982, began with a submarine surfacing and featured the destroyers HMAS Brisbane and Hobart traversing the ocean.

Brady believed it was his writing partner who had come up with the catchphrase ‘Pride of the Fleet’, but ‘you’ll be wet, you’ll be homesick and scared’ was his contribution.

“And they bought it,” Brady said of his Navy hearing. ‘It was a massive success. Says a lot about the Australian psyche, don’t you think?

FLEET PRIDE ‘In the days when our army was young, And the ship was the pride of the fleet, They would look at her in amazement, Make an old sailor’s heart skip a beat. ‘Well, the ships have gone through some changes, And the roles have also changed a bit, You’ll be wet, homesick and scared But the pride of the fleet will be you.

Other images showed military personnel operating weapons and communication systems, preparing a missile for launch and lifting a young sailor out of the sea by helicopter.

The poignant song continued to play over more casual scenes aboard the ship and, finally, a young man in uniform being greeted by his girlfriend at the end of a deployment.

“Too many people wanted to sign up,” Brady said of the popularity of the commercial. ‘Where do I sign up to be wet, homesick and scared?’

When the Navy posted the male-dominated ad on Facebook five years ago, many former men and women admitted that was why they joined.

“That’s the ad that got me,” wrote one. “That ad got me in,” said another. ‘That was the ad I joined, 26 years ago!’ said a third.

A fourth perhaps summed it up best: ‘Running it again, got me, too. I have yet to see a recruiting drive as that tells the truth.

On YouTube, commenters have asked why the Navy doesn’t use similar recruiting ads today.

“Probably because telling someone these days ‘you’ll be wet, homesick and scared’ would be classified as triggering, scary, intimidating, disgusting and not conducive to promoting a more gender equal service,” said one user. . he answered.

Despite telling them that they are the pride of the fleet.