Price leak from Nvidia RTX6000 GPU confirms your worst fears

Nvidia’s RTX 6000 will be released very soon, but a leak suggests the Graphics Card could exceed $8,000.

According to video cardz (opens in new tab), the GPU has already been spotted at several US retailers, with prices ranging from $7,378 to $8,210. And even for a professional graphics card, that’s pretty pricey.

To put that cost into perspective, Nvidia’s latest consumer GPU, the GeForce RTX 4080

sells for just over $1,000, while closest competitor AMD Radeon W6800 sells for around $4,000.

Is it worth it?

The long-awaited GPU is undoubtedly a design visualization workhorse, destined to earn its place in the computers of engineers, artists and those who work high-end architecture software and display software.

Built on the company’s Ada Lovelace architecture, Nvidia’s Specifications (opens in new tab) confirms that the GPU memory is 48GB of GDDR6 ECC RAM running on a 384-bit bus, and features fourth-generation Tensor Cores that, says Nvidia, “provide faster AI compute performance, more than 2x the performance of the previous generation.” The maximum power consumption reaches an energy-guzzling 300 W. And yes, it is ready for VR.

Those aren’t the only specs revealed by the graphics card manufacturer Leadtek (opens in new tab)

dropping further details on what to expect from Nvidia’s latest offering. This includes some precision performance at 91.1 TFLOPS.

So overall engineers, artists, architects and the like can look forward to vastly improved workflows. But if VideoCardz’s spot is correct, they may have to dig deep to afford it — though the website admits users “can still find lower prices, but those are early offers from relatively unpopular stores.”

Hopefully, at around that price point, it will be easier to find than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, which was so out of stock we had a live blog detailing it where to buy the graphics card.

17 hours ago

