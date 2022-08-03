Prey review: a movie that understands what makes Predator so interesting

Since its debut in 1987, the Predator franchise has had a, shall we say, uneven history. The premise is brilliant in its simplicity: a race of aliens living for nothing but a good hunt travels to Earth in search of prey. It worked especially well for the first two films, but over the course of more sequels, spin-offs, and forays into games and comics, that high-level idea has been pretty much watered down — causing that Prey so refreshing. The newest mainline Predator The film jumps back in time and focuses entirely on the most important part of the franchise: the hunt.

This review contains spoilers for Prey.

Prey Set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains, it revolves around a budding Comanche fighter named Naru (Amber Midthunder). Although she is a skilled healer, Naru desperately wants to become a fighter and leader just like her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers), and she constantly pushes against the odds. She trains with weapons on her own, makes her way to hunting excursions, and when asked why she wants this so much, she simply says, “because you all think I can’t.” The presence of a particular alien forces her into that warrior/hunter role a little earlier than expected.

Of course, Naru and her tribe don’t know it’s an alien — at least at first. At first, it seems that an aggressive lion is terrorizing them. But the cautious and observant Naru is the one who realizes that there is more to it. She notices important details, such as a disturbingly slaughtered snake and strange green liquid, which everyone misses. When she first sees a fiery red storm in the sky, she takes it as a sign that she’s ready for her first big hunt, known as a ‘kuhtaamia’.

For the largest part, Prey is a pleasantly slow build-up to the ultimate showdown between Naru and the Predator. On the one hand, we see Naru slowly growing into herself, trusting her instincts even when no one seems to believe her (or in her – with the exception of her supportive brother). She’s equally impatient, determined, and resourceful, all of which come in handy when she’s figuring out exactly what’s going on. She makes being underestimated a strength. (She is also helped by a very cute dog who serves as her companion.)

Meanwhile, the alien steadily tests itself in this new landscape. He starts by cutting up small animals before moving on to bigger fare like bears and eventually humans. This includes some Comanche hunters as well as a group of French trappers.

One of the most impressive things about Prey is how patient it is – especially for an action movie. (The tempo is reminiscent of the original Predator, perhaps the highest figure for the series.) You don’t see the alien until about an hour later. Until then, it remains cloaked and largely invisible, prowling the edges of the plains in search of a worthy opponent. It terrorizes the people in brief flashes of violence.

That’s not to say there won’t be any action until then, because there certainly is, and it’s extremely gruesome and bloody. (An extraordinarily crude scene shows the Predator in all its glory, doused in bear’s blood.) But the film does an incredible job of slowly clearing up the main conflict. You know Naru and the alien will eventually get in, but Prey forces you to wait for that moment, which makes it all the more satisfying. It helps that the Predator is particularly menacing here, using an array of futuristic-yet-brutal gadgets and weapons to make it look essentially unstoppable.

I admit I went into Prey with some trepidation when it came to representation. Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to displaying native cultures on screen. And while I’m not the best person to ultimately judge how successful the film is in this regard, it seems that it has really been thought through Preythe approach, from the use of the Comanche language to the native talent both in front of and behind the camera. Just as importantly, Naru and her companions are clearly the heroes of the story and exist as more than just stereotypes. (I didn’t feel bad in the slightest when one of the French trappers met their doom.)

What ultimately makes? Prey work is its simplicity. It never deviates from its concept but slowly builds up the tension before reaching a very exciting battle. It also contributes to Predatorfascinating lore. Prey made me wish Predator franchise was turned into something like Assassin’s Creedwith each new entry hitting a different time period, exploring the mythos through a new lens.

In the second film, viewers got a glimpse of a room full of skulls that serve as trophies, suggesting that this species has for a long time roamed worlds — including our own — in search of the ultimate hunt. And that is exactly what they find on Earth in 1719.