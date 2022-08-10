Prey has the biggest debut ever on Hulu… according to streaming service

<!–

Prey, the action thriller movie that is a prequel to the movie Predator, had the biggest debut ever in Hulu history, according to the streaming service.

The film, starring Amber Midthunder in the role of Naru, racked up the most viewing hours of all movies and TV shows on Hulu in its first three days of release, Variety reported on Tuesday.

The film’s success comes after Hulu revealed in April that The Kardashians had the most-watched premiere of a TV show on the service.

Hulu parent company Disney has opted not to release the film in theaters as it debuted Friday on Hulu in the US, alongside Disney’s Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star flag in other territories. Disney said Prey’s debut was the most watched movie on both platforms, according to the outlet.

Hulu and Disney have not released any statistics behind the viewing, the outlet reported.

The film was always slated to debut on the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporterdating from the pre-production process before COVID-19 hit.

The outlet reported that Disney felt releasing it through Hulu was the best path it could take.

A box office insider told the outlet that Disney “might have a serious fight to hoe when it hits theaters” after the release of the movie The Predator in 2018 (which grossed $51 million domestically and $160 million worldwide). ) was a disappointment that hurt the brand.

The franchise has had its ups and downs as the debut film in the series, 1987’s Predator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, earned $59.7 million domestically and $160 million worldwide on a $15 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

The crossover movie Alien vs. Predator in 2004 made $80 million domestically and $177 million worldwide on a $60 million budget.

According to a studio synopsis, Prey tells “the origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago,” while “Naru, a “skilled” female warrior, fights to protect her tribe from one of the first very- evolved Predators to land on Earth.”

The Naru character grew up among iconic hunters of the Great Plains, protecting her family and community amid danger. She eventually learns that the danger comes from an alien predator with a high-tech arsenal, which sets up a showdown between the parties.

The film’s cast, which will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, will round out with Dakota Beavers as Taabe, Dane DiLiegro as Predator, Stormee Kipp as Wasape, Michelle Thrush as Aruka and Julian Black Antelope as Chief Kehetu.