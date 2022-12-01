‘Pretty special’: Smith entering rarefied air of Bradman territory

A stumbling Steve Smith managed to smile as he was reminded that he had joined the great Don Bradman as one of Australia’s most prolific century makers.

“I think every time your name is mentioned alongside the Don it’s pretty special and pretty flattering,” said Smith after scoring an unbeaten 200 on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Perth.

“It was nice to get a big one today and put us in a good position. I’ve been feeling really good batting for the past few weeks and luckily I was able to spend a lot of time yesterday and today.”

It was Smith’s third century in 31 innings to go through a flat spot for him, but it was his second ton in three hits after getting rid of his exaggerated shuffle across the crease on the Sri Lankan tour midway through the year.