‘Pretty special’: Smith entering rarefied air of Bradman territory

A stumbling Steve Smith managed to smile as he was reminded that he had joined the great Don Bradman as one of Australia’s most prolific century makers.
“I think every time your name is mentioned alongside the Don it’s pretty special and pretty flattering,” said Smith after scoring an unbeaten 200 on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Perth.
“It was nice to get a big one today and put us in a good position. I’ve been feeling really good batting for the past few weeks and luckily I was able to spend a lot of time yesterday and today.”
It was Smith’s third century in 31 innings to go through a flat spot for him, but it was his second ton in three hits after getting rid of his exaggerated shuffle across the crease on the Sri Lankan tour midway through the year.
“I’ve always worked hard and had confidence. The reason for my little change in technique is that I wasn’t happy with where I was with my batting,” he said.
“While I was still contributing to the team, I probably wasn’t getting the big runs I’d like. I think now with the way I can play and the way teams have bowled against me, I’ve had to adjust a little bit where I am with my body and my hands.
“Now I feel like I’m opening up the whole ground as opposed to probably just sort of a back square on the leg side and I can hit the ball in different areas which I probably couldn’t hit before. So I feel good in my place now.”
Still struggling with a sore hip that came on when a stretch went wrong before the Test, Smith believes Australia can force a win after the West Indies went down 0-74 in reply to Australia’s 4(Dec)-598. Only four wickets fell in the first two days.
