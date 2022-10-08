‘Pretty Problems’ Director & Cast Reveal How They Achieved True Movie Magic in Front of and Behind the Lens

I’m a big believer that when a cast and crew are passionate about the material, have that extra special collaborative spark, and feel supported in their work environment, that kind of positivity and enthusiasm radiates off the screen. You can definitely feel it in Kestrin Panterathe last feature film, Mother’s Little Helpersand now you can feel it in her latest, Beautiful problems.





Written by Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschlerand Charlotte Ubben, the movie stars Tennant and Rentschler as Jack and Lindsay. Things don’t go quite as hoped for them, professionally, financially and romantically, but they get the chance to spice things up in a very unexpected way. One day Lindsay meets Cat (JJ Nolan), the wife of a self-made billionaire, Graham Outbridgeis Matt. It clicked and on the spot Cat invites her and Jack to spend the weekend at their wine country house with Matt’s equally wealthy friend Kerry (Alex Klein), and his current arm candy, Carrie (Ubben). While there, Jack and Lindsay enjoy themselves like never before, giving them a taste of life in excess, while also questioning what really matters to them.

Of Beautiful problems now in theaters and on-demand, Pantera, Rentschler, Nolan and Vanessa Chester who plays Cat’s shaman on duty, Gigi, all took the time to talk about their experience making the film. Rentschler kicked us off by explaining how the story idea came about:

“I don’t think it’s any more complicated than the old adage for indie filmmaking, which is, use what you’ve got. And that’s how the idea came about because we could get our hands on the property, and that was a family friend who lent one of their properties when they go to one of their other properties while in Europe on another property. Anyway, they were really happy to have a bunch of sloppy filmmakers come in and use their house, and that’s how it was born… It was really the inspiration and we thought, ‘Wow, what would it be like to invited to this place and suddenly think: I wish I had it, but do I also belong here? What have I done with my life? What is happening?’ And we kind of toyed with the idea that it would be a bit tense and a bit of a thriller, which we withdrew from in a lot of ways the more we leaned into the comedy as we started developing the story.

The fact that Beautiful problems is an often hilarious comedy of boundless riches, wine and over-the-top law, it was surprising to learn that the script ever skewed more thriller. As Pantera explained, that was the version of the script they worked with during early table readings. “I remember being confused around the first reading and thinking, ‘I don’t quite understand this now.'” She added: “It wasn’t learning and I think everyone kind of felt it in their solar plexus when you’ like, ‘What’s happening?’” Rentschler also added:

“We kept getting feedback like, ‘Oh, well, if it’s a horror story, then what about…’ and we said, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, we need to back off because if people pick this up on the page, then we have to adjust a few things.’ There was a crazy dream sequence that got cut short. That was the most misleading part. But it was really fun. It was fun to write, but in the end, if it doesn’t serve the story, it has to go.”

Image via IFC

That’s not the only element of Beautiful problems who went through some very successful workshops before finding a perfect fit. Initially, Nolan played a completely different character. “I played the part that Charlotte ended up playing, Carrie.” Nolan’s audition for Carrie, however, inspired Ubben to trade parts.

While it’s easy to assume that both Ubben and Nolan could have excelled in both roles, it’s also hard to imagine anyone striking such a winning balance between being a seductive and very generous host to Cat and also alarmingly frivolous and detached from reality than Nolan. Rentschler added:

“I’m going to blow JJ a little bit because JJ came in and auditioned for Carrie, because Charlotte was like, ‘I’m going to play Cat. This is going to be fun.’ And then JJ came in and did such an amazing job. It was so hysterical! It was unbelievable! And we came out of the casting session and Charlotte said, ‘Yeah, I think I might want to play that part.’ [Laughs] She had such an acting crush on JJ. And so Kestrin stepped in and spoke to JJ because she brought JJ in to audition in the first place, and luckily everyone was really happy to make the switch and now I really couldn’t imagine it any other way. I think everyone landed exactly where they needed to be.”

Another person who ended up exactly where they needed to be? Pantera, for quite a few reasons. Inspired by this conversation with Alice dear director Mary Nighy which referred to a comment by Joe Wrightthat a director should take scripts they think they know a secret, I chose to ask Pantera about her Beautiful problems secret. This is what she said:

“What was my secret in this movie is that I grew up in a very small poor town that is [in] the middle of nowhere with the highest teenage pregnancy rate and crystal meth in the state of California. And then, at one point, I went to this crazy, crazy high school that was in a castle on a hill. It was like Harry Potter going to Hogwarts where you thought, ‘What’s going on?’ And I ping-ponged between these places of insane inequality, and you kind of learn to be a chameleon in different situations. And also, if you’re about 13 years old, you might not be so threatened by it because you don’t realize what’s going on. You just kind of got into it and you ended up in both situations, and so later in life, in my 20s, I thought, ‘Oh, that was a really uniquely weird experience, but it didn’t help me in the chameleon department. “The other part was throwing crazy karaoke parties and my secret – not a secret; I’m going to Burning Man. I love going to crazy parties and giving them even though my career ended experimenting with substances before my college year ended so I’m pretty level-headed but I still love hanging out and being there . And so making a movie where people do all that crazy romp is kind of my favorite place to live, because it doesn’t really happen, but you can experience it and recreate it.”

Image via IFC

Another reason why Pantera proved to be an ideal leader on this production? Her ability to create a work environment where everyone feels supported. Here’s how Chester said it:

“I feel like we’ve all had the pleasure of being on different sets, whether it built us up or down, and something that was so special about this set was just a bunch of really grounded, incredibly compassionate people who were like, “Hey, we’re all just having fun together in a grown-up way, but we can also be respectful.” I was only there for a few days and there was so much mutual respect, everyone was there to support each other and I feel like that’s proof of why this movie is so great because everyone was there to support each other. hierarchy.There was no impossibility to say anything if you were uncomfortable, and I feel like as an artist you have to feel grounded and safe in a space to do that, and it starts with the director and it was just a huge droplet effect, and you could feel it on everyone.”

Looking for more from team Beautiful problems? Be sure to watch our full 35-minute conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

Also, Beautiful problems won the SXSW Audience Award for a reason. It’s an insanely sharp, delicious and downright hilarious riotous romp with a team of hugely talented creators who deliver a top performance. Don’t miss the movie in theaters or on demand now.