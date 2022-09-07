Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been renewed for second season by HBO Max

<!–

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been renewed for a second season, HBO Max announced on Wednesday.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the series debuted last July with 10 episodes, bringing new characters to the limelight in the fictional setting of Milwood, Pennsylvania.

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said in a statement: “We are so proud of the incredible response from both the critical side and fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received.

The latest: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been renewed for a second season, HBO Max announced on Wednesday. The show features (L-R) Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Malia Pyles, Zaria and Maia Refico

Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television we are excited to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said in a statement that they were “more than excited to continue telling stories with our amazing band of little liars” and “supreme their friendships, their romances, their secrets and their status as scream queens.” explore!’

They continued: “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new horror version of Pretty Little Liars – which we will of course continue – as well as to our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, “There’s a sequel coming!”‘

The show’s debut season featured a cast that included Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Refico, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga.

Madison plays Imogen Adams in the streaming series

Sharon Leal portrays Sidney Hayworthe in the critically acclaimed show

Alex Aiono and Refico are featured in a shot from the series, set in the fictional setting of Milwood, Pennsylvania

The storyline centered on a group of teenage girls being stalked by an unknown assailant seeking revenge over the events of 20 years ago.

The show has been well received by critics and audiences alike, with scores of 88 percent and 70 percent respectively Rotten tomatoes.

The series is the most recent franchise rebooted for an HBO Max streaming show, following in the footsteps of shows like Sex and the City and Gossip Girl.

Created by I. Marlene King, the original show featured a cast of Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell, and Tyler Blackburn, and ran from 2010-2017. Spin-offs included 2019’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and 2013’s Ravenswood.