Prestons Biggera Waters Footscray Annerley What a million dollars buys you in Australia

Australians hoping that higher interest rate hikes will drive property prices down have little to celebrate with $1 million still fetching only a modest home.

Just three years ago, $700,000 could easily buy a home near a Gold Coast beach, but suburban prices are still 40 percent higher than they were three years ago – even during a recession.

In a pinch it was just enough for a house in a suburb of Sydney or a house with a backyard near the city in Melbourne or Brisbane, provided someone was willing to buy something that needed renovation.

Now that same category of properties is raking in nearly seven figures as professionals who could work from home moved to the beach outside a major city or bought a bigger home in the suburbs.

This phenomenon was boosted after the Reserve Bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.1 percent and left them at that level for 18 months until inflation became a problem.

And with interest rate hikes expected to continue at least next year, the typical home is becoming an increasingly unaffordable dream for first-home buyers as monthly repayments have increased by a third in just six months.

Credit rating agency Moody’s said interest rate hikes haven’t made homes affordable because the value hasn’t fallen enough.

“While house prices fall, rising interest rates in 2022 and any further interest rate hikes in 2023 means that affordability for new borrowers is poor and will continue to be so for the year ahead,” it said.

For a million dollars in Sydney, despite recent price drops, a house is mainly bought far from the city. Prestons (home pictured), 44km southwest of Sydney’s city center, has an average price of $969,555, CoreLogic data showed

A $1 million house would now be barely affordable for a couple earning $150,000 together after seven interest rate hikes reduced banks’ borrowing capacity.

Strong price increases, when interest rates were still at a record low of 0.1 percent, meant that the downturn that started this year was unlikely to reverse those gains and make housing more affordable.

Westpac expects house prices in Sydney and Melbourne to fall by 18 percent in 2022 and 2023 due to rising interest rates.

ANZ expects prices in the capital to fall by 18 percent from the peak in 2022 to the trough in 2023, before rising by 5 percent in 2024, when interest rates start to fall again.

Economists Felicity Emmett and Adelaide Timbrell said investors could be among the first to return to the housing market.

While we cannot rule out the possibility of a sharper downturn, the tightness in the market evidenced by low vacancy rates and high rental growth suggests that investors may choose to re-enter the market in greater numbers than we currently expect. they.

Higher immigration would also support demand for Australian property after the Reserve Bank stopped raising interest rates.

“Population growth is recovering faster than expected,” ANZ said.

‘There is clear interest in housing in Australia from abroad, especially from India.’

The Gold Coast has seen some of Australia’s biggest increases, with median home prices in Biggera Waters (pictured) rising 39.9 per cent from $682,665 to $955,150 in three years

Before the pandemic in October 2019, homes in Sydney with backyards had an average price of $918,314.

Sydney, Australia’s most expensive capital, had a median house price of $1.243 million in November, after falling 11.9 percent from its April peak due to rate hikes, new data from CoreLogic showed.

Suburbs with an average price of a million that were cheap in 2019 PRESTONSSouth West Sydney: $969,555 17.8 percent higher than $823,158 FOOTWRAPinner-west Melbourne: $986,330 12.8 percent higher than $874,236 ANNERLEYinner-south Brisbane: $951,297 19.3 percent higher than $797,257 BIGGERA WATERS, Gold Coast: $955,150 39.9 percent higher than $682,665 MAROOCHYDORESunshine Coast: $987,950 25.3 percent higher than $788,721 CoreLogic data compares median home prices in November 2022 to November 2019

So a $1 million home, considered more expensive all over Australia, would be in the bottom half of the Sydney market even during a recession.

Prestons, 44 km southwest of Sydney’s city centre, has an average price of $969,555.

Prices are down 7.8 percent or $81,558 since peaking in April at $1.051 million.

But since November 2019, the median home price here is up 17.8 percent or $146,397 from $823,158.

Nearby Casula, a short drive from the M5 and M7 motorways, has an average price of $984,876 – an increase of 20.6 percent or $168,062 compared to $816,814 three years ago.

Prices are down 8.8 percent or $94,998 since reaching a high of $1,080 million in May.

While house prices in Sydney have risen sharply, suburbs near the beach in a similar price range have fared even better.

The Gold Coast has seen some of Australia’s biggest increases, with the median house price in Biggera Waters rising by 39.9 per cent or $272,485 from $682,665 to $955,150 in three years.

So the drop of 13.1 percent or $143,372 since the June peak of $1.099 million has barely reversed the gains of 2020 and 2021.

The NSW Central Coast, an hour north of Sydney, also posted strong gains.

Bateau Bay saw its median home price rise 33.6 percent or $240,497 in three years to $955,564 from $715,068.

So the 13.8 percent or $153,345 drop from April’s high of $1,109 million didn’t reverse the boom.

Melbourne offers much better value for those wanting a home close to the city, with Footscray having an average price of $986,330, and it’s only 7.5km from the central business district

On the north coast of NSW, Ballina house prices have increased by 24.5 percent or $174,709 from $713,516 to $888,225 in three years.

But the city south of Byron Bay has suffered an 18.8 percent or $205,790 drop from April’s peak of $1.094 million.

Where prices have fallen this year BALLINANSW Far North Coast: Down 18.8 percent or $205,790 from April high of $1,094,015 ANNERLEYwithin Brisbane: down 18.4 percent or $214,470 from its March peak of $1,165,767 SECOND HEADSNSW Far North Coast: Down 15 percent or $170,325 from May high of $1,132,567

Melbourne offers much better value for those who want a home close to the city, with Footscray having an average price of $986,330, and it’s only 7.5km from the central business district.

But prices here have increased by a more modest 12.8 percent or $112,093 from $874,236 in three years.

Prices are down 8.7 percent, or $94,228, from the peak of $1.081 million in March, before interest rates rose.

In Brisbane, Annerley has an average house price of $951,257, with this suburb of older Queenslander homes just 6km from the city centre.

Prices here are up 19.3 percent or $154,039 from $797,257 in three years.

But since peaking in March, prices are down 18.4 percent, or $214,470, from $1,166 million.

Across Australia, a $1 million home would now be barely achievable for a two-income couple earning $150,000 a year between them.

They would be short of something to get an $800,000 loan with a 20 percent down payment.

A typical family that was able to borrow nearly $1 million just six months ago can now only get a loan of $781,200, leading to sharp falls in house prices with even more pain ahead.

In early May, when the Reserve Bank’s cash interest rate was at an all-time low of 0.1 percent, a couple with two children with a combined income of $150,000 could borrow up to $995,800, an analysis by RateCity found.

The latest increase in November means that the same family’s borrowing capacity would have fallen 22 percent, or $214,600, since the Reserve Bank’s tightening cycle began in May.

Borrowers have endured 2.75 percentage points of interest rate hikes since May, through seven consecutive monthly interest rate hikes that pushed cash rates to a nine-year high of 2.85 percent.

This was the highest number in a row since the Reserve Bank began publishing a target rate in 1990, and almost every economist is predicting an eighth hike next week.

Lenders have been required since November last year to assess a borrower’s ability to cope with a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates under Australian Prudential Regulation Authority rules.

A borrower with an $800,000 mortgage has seen their monthly mortgage payments rise by $1,118 to $4,193 since May — a 36 percent increase from $3,075.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Monday apologized to borrowers who took out mortgages after repeatedly suggesting that cash rates should remain at 0.1 per cent until 2024.

“I’m sorry that people listened to what we said and acted on it and are now in a position they don’t want to be in, but at the time we thought it was the right thing to do,” he said. He said that during an economic hearing in the Senate on Monday.