Pressure mounts on ECB | Financial Times

good evening

Another day, another “worse than expected” given.

Today’s episode was news that euro-zone inflation had soared from 8.9 percent to a new record high of 9.1 percent in August, mounting pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy more aggressively next week. to announce.

The data fueled a further sell-off in European bond markets as investors brace for larger rate hikes. Economists are now predicting that inflation will exceed 10 percent this year and remain higher than originally forecast.

Rising energy costs were the main driver of today’s gains, but core value, which excludes these and other volatile items like food, still rose 4.3 percent higher than expected, from 4 percent in July. On the upside, wholesale energy prices have fallen from record highs following news of an EU plan to moderate electricity prices by separating them from rising gas costs.

Inflation in Germany, the eurozone’s main economy, reached a 40-year high of 8.8 percent, despite government measures such as cutting excise taxes on fuel and energy and subsidizing rail fares. Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel recently suggested that this year would be double-digit levels for the first time since 1951.

Meanwhile, inflation in the UK could reach 13 percent next month after a statement by the Office for National Statistics that a £400 cut on household energy bills would not affect the calculation. Goldman Sachs yesterday beat Citigroup’s forecast of 18.6 percent inflation in January, when energy prices are likely to rise again, with a forecast of more than 20 percent.

Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator, explains the challenge facing central bankers unable to address the core energy shock problem: how to deal with the ‘calamity’ of 1970s-style high and volatile inflation. without causing an unnecessarily deep delay.

Today’s data follows the aggressive rhetoric about fighting inflation by central bankers that gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week.

At the meeting, US economics editor Colby Smith reported, there was a feeling that the world and the economic relationships underlying it had fundamentally changed. Some believe that the forces that previously controlled prices, such as globalization and an overabundance of labor, have been reversed.

Or, as ECB board member Isabel Schnabel puts it, we run the risk of moving from the past two decades of “Great Moderation” to a new era: Great Volatility.

Latest news

Need to know: the economy

European fears over gas supply intensified when Russia halted flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days of maintenance, while in Germany some companies have stopped production because prices are rising. Shell said Europe may have to get used to several years of rationing, but some relief is on the way from China, which is selling its excess liquefied natural gas.

Only five more nights of sleep and the UK gets its new Prime Minister! Candidate Rishi Sunak continued his attacks on rival (and favourite) Liz Truss’ economic plans, while Truss faced a backlash over her plans to cut VAT. But looking at this nightmarish in-tray, it’s a wonder why anyone would want the job. . .

Signs of the economic tightness are coming thick and fast. UK borrow credit card rose last month at the fastest pace in 17 years as consumers slammed the shutters, while other data showed shoppers increasingly traded to own label groceries.

Finding comfort in your local boozer can also be problematic: lead pub chains say many will face closure unless the government helps them with crippling utility bills. corner shops is facing the same problem. Most depressing news of all: English councils are preparing”heat benchesfor those who cannot afford to heat their homes.

Chinese production activity shrank for the second straight month in August after drought caused power shortages.

The IMF approved a $1.1 billion payment Pakistan as part of a $7 billion bailout to avoid default. Already experiencing severe economic difficulties, the country has suffered devastating floods that have killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed 1 million homes.

A bank customer’s staged “robbery” to access his savings has the pains of those in Lebanon, where a financial collapse is now entering its third year. Three quarters of the population has plunged into poverty, while the country’s currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value.

The challenges facing the buy now, pay later sector were highlighted by a quadrupling of losses in Sweden Klarna.

Another pandemic treasure has fallen back to Earth. social media group snap announced a 20 percent staff cut as the demand for advertising dwindles.

The head of CRHThe world’s largest building materials company, the FT said the industry faced a “second wave” of inflation as cost increases spread from more than energy to wages and raw materials.

The obscuring economic outlook is likely to ruin wanderlust this winter, leading to airlines facing a grim winter on top of the disruption of recent months. Italy is in talks to sell a controlling stake in ITA Airways, the next company to go bankrupt Alitaliato Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and an American investment company.

cruise ship demand is moving to pre-pandemic levels, as our Big Read explains, but the industry is meeting resistance from environmentalists and some port cities who say travelers do little about disembarking except taking pictures.

Come to the office regularly and make sure that people see you, do your work well at the agreed hours (instead of constantly slacking), and most importantly: do it discreetly. Columnist John Gapper has some tips for those considering “stop calmly”.

hybrid workers, meanwhile, there are stricter controls by the UK tax authorities, including whether those who work abroad are subject to income tax and social security abroad.

The revival of union activity rearranges the relationship between bosses and workers, explains American labor and equality correspondent Taylor Nicole Rodgers, who is a guest on the latest Working It podcast.

What good news

The once extinct big blue butterflyreintroduced to the UK in 1983, this summer flew its largest ever number, following a successful long-term conservation project led by the Royal Society of Entomology.

A large blue butterfly in one of two new colonies reintroduced at a National Trust site in the Cotswolds region of England © David Simcox

