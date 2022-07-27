Pressing and a watertight defence make Germany a threat for England in the Euro 2022 final

Germany will face England in the Euro 2022 final after beating France 2-1 on Wednesday.

A brace for Alexandra Popp saw them pass a Merle Frohms own goal. Germany has won the tournament eight times and looks in excellent shape.

Ahead of Sunday’s final at Wembley, Kathryn Batte looks at Germany’s strengths and weaknesses.

Alexandra Popp sent Germany to Euro 2022 final with a brace against France

Strengths

Efficient is the best way to describe the German’s performance at Euro 2022. They are the most organized team at this tournament and had not conceded a goal on their journey to the semi-finals. They have an excellently balanced midfield with Lena Oberdorf in the holding, while Lina Magull and Sara Dabritz provide the creativity. Germany has also been good at getting teams to make mistakes in their own penalty area, something both Spain and Austria fell victim to.

Weak points

While Germany is solid and hard to break, they sometimes miss a relentless lead in front of goal. They may not have the same power in depth as England, who have countless opportunities to score from the bench. Klara Buhl was one of their best players in the tournament but is in doubt about the final after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.