President’s party claims election win in Senegal as opposition disputes early results

The ruling coalition of Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Monday it has won 30 of the country’s 46 administrative divisions, giving it a narrow majority parliament after Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Former Prime Minister Aminata Toure, who led the ruling coalition’s list in the parliamentary elections, announced the partial results Monday after Sunday’s vote on national television from the party’s headquarters.

“This gives us an undeniable majority,” Toure said to cheers from supporters. She did not say how many of the 165 parliamentary seats the party won.

Under Senegal’s hybrid electoral system, 97 candidates are elected who obtain a majority vote in administrative divisions, while 53 are elected from national lists by proportional representation and 15 are elected by Senegalese living outside the country.

Barthelemy Dias, mayor of the capital Dakar and a leader of the main opposition coalition fueled by economic hardship and fears over Sall’s third term ambition, immediately disputed the results announced by Toure, warning that it was not her place to comment on the results. to announce. of the election.

“The people will respond, and the people will take to the streets tomorrow, and you will tell us where you have your majority,” Dias said.

The political background in the country of 17.5 million, considered one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, has become increasingly bitter, fueled in part by Sall’s refusal to rule out overruns.

Violent protests erupted last year after Sall’s main opponent, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested on rape charges. Sonko, who came third in the last presidential election in 2019, denies the charges and says he is politically motivated.

Violent protests broke out again last month after the primary list of parliamentary candidates from the main opposition coalition, including Sonko, was disqualified for technical reasons. As a result, the coalition’s backup list — which is mostly made up of relative unknowns — will be on the ballot.

The coalition, which formed an alliance with another led by 96-year-old former president Abdoulaye Wade, hopes to build on gains made by the opposition in January’s municipal elections, when they took control of Senegal’s major cities. won.

Third term ambition?

Sall’s ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition is trying to maintain its majority of more than three quarters of the 165 seats in parliament.

“I am convinced that, as in the past, voters will decide in all transparency,” Sall said after the vote.

Sall, 60, came to power in 2012 by removing Wade and was re-elected in 2019. He has campaigned for large-scale construction projects such as a high-speed railway and conference center, as well as oil and gas production.

His opponents have seized on growing frustrations over the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic and rising fuel and food prices.

Sall’s refusal to publicly rule out a candidacy in 2024 has fueled fears that he will follow in the footsteps of Côte d’Ivoire president Alassane Ouattara and former Guinean president Alpha Conde. Both men stood for — and won — the third term in 2020, arguing that new constitutions had reset their two-term limits.

Senegal passed constitutional amendments in 2016 that, among other things, reduced presidential terms from seven to five years. Sall has declined to comment on his 2024 plans.

