Presidents Cup: Ian Poulter aims dig at Justin Thomas for having to play a three-foot putt 

Ian Poulter has taken a swipe at American rival Justin Thomas after he appeared to have been knocked out by having to play a three-foot putt during the Presidents Cup.

Thomas was annoyed by International Team player Si Woo Kim’s decision not to concede a putt.

The American reluctantly tapped the ball in, but looked visibly irritated as he walked away from the green, shaking his head and mumbling words under his breath.

Justin Thomas was annoyed because he had to play a three-foot putt during the Presidents Cup on Sunday

Ian Poulter took a swipe at his rival and told him to go ahead with it after doing the same himself

Poulter, who did not participate in the event and watched his move from the PGA to the LIV Tour, commented on Thomas’ furious reaction and told him to keep going.

He wrote on Twitter: “If it’s that short, just tap it… He made us tap a few,” followed by a shrug of the shoulders emoji.

Kim was the top points earner by going 3-1, beating Thomas in singles on Sunday.

Thomas was also laughed at by Si Woo Kim’s celebrations during the Presidents Cup singles match

Twelve holes were won between Thomas and Kim in the lead game and it all came down to a pair of 10 foot birdie putts on the 18th with the International Team player sinking his.

Kim also angered Thomas with his celebration on the 15th hole, as he put his finger to his lips to silence his rival and pumped into the air jubilantly.

The American was already on his way to the next tee, but he seemed annoyed when he glimpsed the celebrations.

“Honestly, I was pretty pissed at the time,” Thomas said wave channel.

“I think when you’re in the moment, when you’re on the other side of it, it’s something that motivates you, gets you a little pumped up.”

Despite a frustrating day on a personal level, Thomas was part of the US team that defeated his international counterparts to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth time in a row.