Presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and George Bush pay tribute to the Queen

US presidents of both parties whose tenures spanned decades recognized the queen’s dignity and grace in statements Thursday about the death of the monarch that each of the presidents had personally met while in office.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter were among the first to greet the Queen’s rule and character. They were followed by public condolences and remarks in honor of the Queen by Presidents George W. Bush, Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

Upholding her charm and humor, Bush recalled fond memories of visiting the Queen and her beloved corgis.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we unite with people in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, and around the world, to express gratitude for her extraordinary life,” said former President Bill Clinton , 76, in a statement that also refers to former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

During her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unwavering grace, dignity and genuine concern for the well-being of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength,” Clinton said in a statement from the Clinton Foundation that he posted on Twitter.

Clinton also pointed to two visits he and then-First Lady Hillary Clinton made to Buckingham Palace during his two terms in office.

They also met in Portsmouth in 1994 at events to mark the 50th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

“We will always be grateful for the kindness she has shown us over the years, especially during tour visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the special relationship,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all those Her Majesty has inspired during her lifetime,” Clinton said.

Former President Jimmy Carter 97 also issued a statement shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death.

“Rosalynn and I offer our condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the citizens of the United Kingdom. Her dignity, courtesy and devotion to duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader,” he said in a short statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in the garter star, and Prince Phillip the Duke of Edinburgh sit with US President Bill Clinton at a banquet in Portsmouth Guildhall commemorating D-Day on May 4, 1994

“Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm and humor,” Bush said in a statement with former First Lady Laura Bush.

“Spending time at Buckingham Palace and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is one of our fondest memories of the presidency,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth skillfully led England through dark moments with her faith in her people and her vision for a brighter future. Our world has benefited from her steadfast determination, and we are grateful for her decades of service as a sovereign. Americans especially appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I, along with our fellow citizens, extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British people.’

The Bushes visited the Queen in 2001, when she and Prince Philip received them for lunch.

Former President Donald Trump has also issued a statement, in his case on his own Truth Social site.

Trump met the Queen twice as president, first at Windsor Castle for tea in 2018 and then on a full state visit the following year.

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Trump said.

“Together with our family and fellow Americans, we extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom at this time of great sorrow and grief.

“The historic and remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth has left Britain a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity,” he added.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign in our hearts forever,” he concluded.

“Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are impressed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time,” Obama said in a statement on Twitter.

He acknowledged the Queen just a day after reflecting on his own legacy during the unveiling of his portrait at the White House.

“Her Majesty worked with 15 prime ministers and countless foreign heads of state,” the Obama statement said. “She listened carefully, thought strategically and was responsible for significant diplomatic achievements. And yet she wore her lofty titles with a light touch – just as willing to perform in a comedy skit for the London Olympics as she is to record stabilizing messages for the people of the UK during the COVID-19 lockdowns. ‘

The Obama statement was six paragraphs and placed the Queen’s reign in historical context.

During World War II, she became the first female royal to serve on active military service. And during periods of prosperity and stagnation – from the moon landing, to the fall of the Berlin Wall, to the dawn of the digital age – she served as a beacon of hope and stability for the people of the UK and the world,” he said. the Obamas.

They also spoke in personal terms about their meeting with the Queen in 2009 during Obama’s first year in office, when then-First Lady Michelle Obama broke protocol by putting an arm around the monarch. She later wrote that it came after the two felt sorry for their uncomfortable shoes.

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to get to know Her Majesty, and she meant a lot to us. When we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us onto the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” they said.

‘We were always struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease and how she brought her humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.’