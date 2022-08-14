Presidential Power to Declassify Information, Explained

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald J. Trump’s claim that he released all documents seized by the FBI during the search of his Florida home last week — including those classified as top secret — has sparked interest in the scope of a president’s power to downgrade declassification. information.

On Friday, Mr. Trump’s office claimed that when he was president, he had a “standing order” that materials “removed from the Oval Office and brought to the residence were deemed to have been released the moment he received them.” deleted,” said one statement read on Fox News by a right-wing writer who has designated Mr. Trump as one of his representatives at the National Archives.

Aside from whether there is any evidence that such an order actually existed, the idea has been met with disdain by national security legal specialists. Glenn S. Gerstell, the top attorney for the National Security Agency from 2015 to 2020, expressed the idea that anything Trump took upstairs each night was automatically released — without logging what it was and the agencies using that information on the to inform – “ridiculous.”