President Zelensky’s wife Olena bows her head during visit to see Queen as husband stays in Ukraine

The wife of Ukrainian President Zelensky, Olena Zelenska, is pictured bowing her head at Westminster Hall as she pays her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Zelenska was seen entering Westminster Hall, where the late monarch is currently in state, just minutes before US President Joe Biden arrived on Sunday afternoon.

She is expected to lead representation for war-torn Ukraine at the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.

She was pictured along with other members of the Ukrainian contingent, dressed all in black and with a gold brooch on her chest.

As she thought about the solemn event, her expression was somber and she bowed her head reverently.

Ms Zelenska stayed in the room for several minutes as members of the British public passed by downstairs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his wife Olena have formed a united front since Russia invaded Ukraine in February

The Ukrainian First Lady was pictured in Westminster Hall shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Her arrival in the UK was long awaited after it was confirmed that her husband, President Zelensky, would remain at home to lead the war effort.

He will remain in Ukraine as his country continues to fight against Vladimir Putin’s invading forces.

Ukraine has pushed back Russian forces and made huge gains in the east of the country in recent weeks, forcing Russian forces to regroup to protect the remaining country.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg this morning, the head of British armed forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, painted a bleak picture of Russia’s prospects in Ukraine and what this means for the Kremlin chief.

Putin is failing in all his military strategic objectives. He wanted to subjugate Ukraine – that’s not going to happen,” Radakin said.

“He is under pressure, his problems are piling up, his troops are thin on the ground…at a strategic level this is a failure for Putin and Ukraine is fighting to maintain their integrity and get more of their land back,” he said. he. added.

Putin, who previously had an audience with the queen, has not been invited, despite condolences to the royal family last week.