President Zelensky in Kyiv car crash – ‘not seriously hurt’

President Zelensky was checked by medics but was not seriously injured after a car crashed into his motorcade, forcing the driver to hospital.

His spokesman said the accident took place in Kiev and that he was subsequently examined by doctors who traveled with him.

He did not sustain any serious injuries after the crash in the Ukrainian capital.

Spokesman Sergei Nikiforov added that the driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment by ambulance.

The circumstances of the accident will be clarified by law enforcement officers.

Mr Nikforov’s full statement reads: ‘In Kiev, a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles.

“The doctors accompanying the head of state gave emergency aid to the driver of the car.

“The president has been examined by a doctor and there were no serious injuries. Law enforcement officers will find out all the circumstances of the accident.”

A few minutes after Mr Nikforov’s statement was released, Mr Zelensky’s office broadcast the video of the nightly speech he gives every day.

More to follow