President tells LA fundraiser there are ‘no editors anymore’ and newspapers’ impact is minimal 

President Joe Biden again ventured into media criticism during a fundraising speech in LA Thursday night, dismissing the influence of the mainstream media that he sometimes faces.

“There are no more editors,” he said. “The ability of newspapers to make a big impact is minimal,” he told the crowd of affluent donors at an event attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden made the comment while discussing the technological changes he described as causing rifts in society, and how it can be harder to get to the truth.

He echoed a common liberal criticism of how the media performed in 2016 and beyond, when Donald Trump was able to force unfiltered airtime for a series of political attacks on his opponents, in part because media organizations broadcast them and took advantage of users’ online clicks.

A more fractured media and new technologies enable a range of people and organizations to determine what drives the news.

Biden spoke at producer Marcy Carsey’s house. Reporters traveling with the president saw designer Tom Ford, director Rob Reiner and TV host Bill Nye.

He used the event to raise money for the Democratic campaign arm, with guests paying up to $10,000 per couple and $50,000 to host the event. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it was estimated to bring in $5 million.

Biden made the comment despite visible gestures to the print media, sometimes aboard the White House’s Marine One with a newspaper under his arm.

He has shunned formal press conferences and sat for just his second TV interview this year with CBS’ 60 Minutes last month, stumbling when he said, “the pandemic is over.”

Earlier Thursday, Biden visited Tacos 1986 with Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).

During a February interview with NBC, he called interviewer Lester Holt a “wise man” when he pushed Biden on inflation.

Biden’s comments also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the subject of extensive remarks during a recent fundraising campaign at James Murdoch’s Manhattan home.

He also spoke of the 6th House Committee on a day when it revealed startling images of Pelosi as the attack on the Capitol was underway.

“I think we will see a real change as a result of the work of the commission,” Biden said.

Biden occasionally snapped at individual reporters, with lines like “Go back and read what I said.”