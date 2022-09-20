President Ruto of Kenya releases pic of him on board the bus to Queen’s funeral

Kenya’s newly elected President William Ruto has released a photo of himself and other African leaders heading to Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The president was seen on Monday with his wife Rachel on his way to the funeral service.

The photo showed Samia Suluhu Hassan, the president of Tanzania, sitting next to his deputy foreign minister Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk.

The British government has issued a directive asking presidents attending the Queen’s funeral to come by coach rather than private transport.

But some world leaders, such as US President Joe Biden, were allowed to visit it by private vehicles.

Some members of the European royal family, it turned out, waited at a bus stop for up to 20 minutes after the queen’s coffin left on its way from Westminster Abbey to Windsor.

President Ruto is pictured greeting King Charles III during the Queen’s funeral procession

President Ruto won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy, beating longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga in a surprise victory, heading to the UK to attend the Queen’s funeral weeks later

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch as HM Queen Elizabeth’s casket is carried from the doors of Westminster Abbey

In line were Felipe VI, king of Spain, as well as Willem-Alexander, king of the Netherlands, with his wife Maxima, Margareta, crown princess of Romania, and Margrethe II, queen of Denmark, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Simeon II, the last Tsar of Bulgaria who ruled from 1943 to 1946 and later became the country’s president, also had to wait, as did the late Prince Philip’s German relations.

Justin Trudeau, the president of Canada, and Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, also lined up for the coach.

Other African dignitaries were on the bus after heads of state from around the world arrived this weekend to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The ambitious Ruto, who portrayed himself as the champion of the poor and oppressed during the election campaign, has pledged to reach out to rivals in the deeply divided country and tackle the economic woes and endemic corruption.

It comes after Biden’s limousine came to a stop outside a Pret a Manger coffee shop in central London on the way to King Charles III’s banquet.

Biden and his wife Jill were seen in the back of their presidential car, nicknamed ‘The Beast’, when they got stuck in busy London traffic on Sunday night.

The public was shocked to see the US President and First Lady drive by near Marble Arch in central London.

A member of London’s Met Police Special Escort Group was seen racing past the Beast on a motorcycle to clear the traffic ahead.

The leader of the free world flew back to the United States on Air Force One immediately after the ceremony – before the Queen’s pledge and funeral – after being given an aisle seat among the 2,000 mourners from around the world at Westminster Abbey.