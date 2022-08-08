WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

President Kenyatta’s legacy: Mass electrification, new expressways – and increasing debt

World
By Merry

Issued on: Altered:

During the tenure of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the percentage of Kenyans connected to the country's electricity grid has more than doubled.
During the tenure of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the percentage of Kenyans connected to the country’s electricity grid has more than doubled. © France 24 screengrab

As the term of Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, comes to an end, questions arise about the legacy he will leave behind. When he was first elected in 2013, Kenyatta made promises about pursuing development and his tenure has resulted in massive electrification, renovated stadiums, new highways – with a mounting national debt. The successes of Kenyatta’s tenure are many, but so are the criticisms of his legacy.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

US Senate passes sweeping climate, tax…

Merry

Gustavo Petro sworn in as…

Merry

Israel, Palestinians agree Gaza truce…

Merry
1 of 323

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More