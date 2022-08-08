President Kenyatta’s legacy: Mass electrification, new expressways – and increasing debt









01:59 During the tenure of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, the percentage of Kenyans connected to the country’s electricity grid has more than doubled. © France 24 screengrab

As the term of Kenya’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, comes to an end, questions arise about the legacy he will leave behind. When he was first elected in 2013, Kenyatta made promises about pursuing development and his tenure has resulted in massive electrification, renovated stadiums, new highways – with a mounting national debt. The successes of Kenyatta’s tenure are many, but so are the criticisms of his legacy.