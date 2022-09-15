President Joe Biden will meet relatives of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan on Friday

<!–

President Joe Biden will meet at the White House on Friday with relatives of two Americans imprisoned in Russia — basketball star Brittney Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.

“One of the things the president wanted to make clear is… that he wanted to let them know that they are staying ahead and that his team is working on this every day, to make sure Brittany and Paul get home safely. White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Griner, who plays for a Russian club, has been in jail since she was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 when vape cartridges containing cannabis were found in her luggage.

She has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Whelan, a former Marine, is serving a 16-year prison sentence on charges of espionage that he and his family believe is false.

“While I would like to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and that we are bringing their loved ones home, that is not what we are seeing in these negotiations at the moment. time,’ said Jean-Pierre.

“As we have said, the Russians must accept our offer. They should accept our offer today.”

Negotiations have been complicated by thorny relations between Moscow and Washington over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reports of the meeting immediately sparked speculation that good news was imminent.

Jean-Pierre said the meeting came about because a relative happened to come to Washington anyway.

“And the president wanted to meet both families on the same day,” she said.

She also warned against private individuals attempting to interfere in the talks.

Bill Richardson, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, is said to be in Moscow this week to meet with Russian leaders.

He runs the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which has worked on the release of hostages.

And he was involved in what he said was a “private humanitarian mission” that helped broker a prisoner swap that freed former US Marine Trevor Reed in April.