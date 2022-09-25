Biden cancels Florida DNC appearance with Ron DeSantis’ rival Charlie Crist over Tropical Storm Ian

<!–

President Joe Biden’s DNC appearance in Florida on Sept. 27 was postponed, the White House announced late on Saturday

President Joe Biden is dropping off his visit to Florida to campaign with the mid-term Democratic candidates there as Tropical Storm Ian heads for the Sunshine State.

Biden was due to appear in Orlando on September 27 for a Democratic National Committee meeting.

The White House announced Saturday night that the trip would be postponed due to the emerging tropical storm — which could turn into Florida’s first major hurricane in four years.

The president was expected to call Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on his own turf in a performance alongside his challenger, Democratic House Representative Charlie Crist.

Crist, a former Republican who served as governor from 2007-2011, is leaving the House of Representatives this year seeking a return to Tallahassee.

Polls show DeSantis is just a single digit ahead of Crist with less than two months until the midterms, as Florida tests a new congressional card designed largely to favor GOP candidates.

The White House has not said when Biden would make a new appointment.

It is not yet clear whether the DNC is canceling Tuesday’s entire event or whether it will continue without the president.

DailyMail.com has reached out to both the White House and DNC for comment.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enjoyed a rapid rise in his national profile with his vocal criticism of the Biden administration and its culture-influenced policies

He is engaged in an exciting race with Democratic House Representative Charlie Crist, who served as Republican governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011.

Biden’s last scheduled trip to Florida was scheduled for July but was canceled when the president tested positive for COVID-19.

While he has not campaigned in the Sunshine State, Biden has not shied away from tearing up DeSantis at public events elsewhere and holding him up as a bogeyman to push Democrats to the polls.

The popular governor has seen a meteoric rise within the GOP for his vocal criticism of the Biden administration and its culture-war-influenced policies on education, LGBTQ issues and, now, the border crisis.