President Joe Biden asked about the dangers of football after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden has spoken out about the dangers of football after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

When asked if he thinks the NFL is “getting too dangerous,” Biden stressed that the dangers of the sport are inevitable.

“Don’t look,” Biden began. ‘I don’t know how to avoid it [dangerous hits]. I think working like crazy on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But… it’s dangerous, you just have to admit it.’

President Joe Biden has spoken out about the dangers of football after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati

The ambulance leaves the field with Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin (3) after being injured in a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday’s game. He was resuscitated on the field and had to be resuscitated. He is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesperson who described himself as a close friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to comment further on Hamlin’s status at the request of his family not to provide details.

Rooney’s update came after Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told numerous media outlets on Tuesday evening that there were some encouraging signs in his cousin’s progress, such as doctors lowering Hamlin’s oxygen level from 100 percent to 50 percent.

“He’s still sedated right now,” Glenn told CNN. “They just want him to have a better chance to recover better. So they feel that if he’s sedated, his body can heal much faster than if he was awake and potentially cause other complications.”

“It looks like he’s on a positive trajectory,” Glenn added.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday’s game. He was resuscitated on the field and had to be resuscitated. He is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center

Without knowing the exact cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, many have suggested that football is to blame for Monday night’s terrifying scene in Cincinnati.

Some fans have wondered if NFL players would change the way they tackle if they didn’t have the protection of padding.

One Twitter user commented, “I wonder what would happen if they removed all the cushions and gave them leather helmets?

“The reason they hit balls against the wall is because they wear armor. YOU [don’t] see guys launching themselves into rugby like that.’

In the aftermath of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, another social media user commented, “@NFL It’s time to revisit gear, helmet, body armor and everything else. Don’t wait another day… get in touch with these companies and scientists – let’s get it done. Thank you. #damarhamlin.’

While one said, “I realize it’s counterintuitive, but football could be safer to treat punch injuries if there were less body armor, not more.”

“It is body armor that has increased the force of impact contact between players. It might protect against some injuries, but not this one.’