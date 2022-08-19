President is spending $500,000 in taxpayer funds building a security fence for Delaware home

<!–

Taxpayers are being hit by another inflationary jump, with the tab for a security fence around President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home rising $34,000 from a year ago.

Last September, the Homeland Security Department awarded a $456,000 contract to build a security fence around Biden’s beach house. It was for ‘purchase and installation of security fences’.

Less than a year later, costs have risen. The current total is $490,324, according to the latest contract award listed on USAspending.gov.

Construction is expected to last until next summer.

Biden is expected to return to his beach house on Saturday, according to flight data from the Federal Aviation Administration. He has spent the past few days at his home in Wilmington, a property that is easier to secure and located in a remote area outside of downtown.

Biden’s home in Rehoboth is much closer to the action in a lively beach town that sees a stream of tourists every summer.

First lady Jill Biden remains in South Carolina after she tested positive for COVID-19 while the two vacationed with relatives and stayed at a Democratic donor’s home on Kiawah Island.

The contract with Turnstone Holdings LLC, reported by Fox newsgave no reason for the increase, although a range of construction and materials have seen increases amid inflation and supply chain problems.

Biden has traveled home 49 times, for 150 days outside the White House, according to the latest CBS News count.