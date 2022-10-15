President Erdogan comforts families after Turkey mine explosion as death toll rises to at least 41

Turkish President Erdogan today comforted the families of 41 people who died last night in a coal mine explosion in the north of the country as he vowed to end mining disasters.

After canceling a scheduled visit to the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Mr. Erdogan arrived at the scene of the incident in Amsara city, where he announced that the search for the last captured worker had been completed, ending the rescue operation and lowering the death toll. at 41.

The explosion happened last night at the TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu state mine in the town of Amasra, in the coastal Black Sea province of Bartin, just before sunset, with rescue teams working all night to find those who were trapped.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, initial findings indicate that the explosion was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

Eleven were injured and hospitalized, five of them in serious condition, while 58 others escaped the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed.

Erdogan offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, many of whom had waited in the cold all night in hopes of good news.

The president said an investigation into the incident is already underway and will determine if anyone is responsible for the blast. He added: “We don’t want to see any shortcomings or unnecessary risks.”

He then took part in the funeral prayer for Rahman Ozcelik, 22, in a village where three other miners were also mourned, according to Turkish media.

Meanwhile, women wept at the funeral of miner Ridvan Acet, whose coffin was wrapped in the red and white Turkish flag. Another miner, 28-year-old Aziz Kose, held his newborn baby a few days ago. They usually came from working-class families and went underground to the coal mines to earn a living.

A day shift miner said he saw the news and rushed to the site to help with the rescue.

“We saw a terrifying scene, it cannot be described, it is very sad,” said Celal Kara, 40.

“They’re all my friends… they all had dreams,” said Mr. Kara, who has been a miner for 14 years after leaving the mine, his face covered in soot.

Ambulances were on standby on site. Rescue teams were sent to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkish disaster relief agency AFAD said.

President Erdogan sits next to relatives of Selcuk Ayvaz during a condolence visit to his family in Ugurlar village

Relatives attend the funeral ceremony of mine explosion victim Ridvan Acet, one of 41 people killed in the explosion last night

A mining engineer from TTK told broadcaster NTV that his team of rescue and occupational safety personnel arrived at the site Friday evening. Ismail Cetin said they went into the mine and walked about a mile with their equipment and stretchers. They found nine bodies, which he called “mining martyrs.”

Countries around the world expressed their condolences to Turkey. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered rescue aid, although relations between the two neighbors have been particularly tense recently.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: ‘My thoughts, and those of the UK, are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he learned “with deep sadness” the news that a mine explosion has occurred in Bartın’s Amasra district.

“I extend my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and pictures were taken of paramedics appearing to be performing CPR on victims as they moved them into waiting ambulances

Politicians and world leaders, including British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have expressed their condolences

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his “deep condolences” and wished a speedy recovery for the injured, while Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said: “I ask you to convey my sadness and support to the families and relatives of the deceased miners, and my wish for a speedy recovery for the wounded.’

Separately, Turkish police said in a statement that legal action would be taken against 12 people who allegedly shared provocative content about the mine explosion to incite hatred on social media.

Yesterday’s explosion is one of the deadliest industrial disasters in Turkey’s recent history. Emergency services rushed to the scene and paramedics were pictured appearing to be performing CPR on victims as they moved them into waiting ambulances.

The worst mining disaster ever in the country was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire at a coal mine in the western city of Soma. Five months later, 18 miners were killed in the central Karaman province after a coal mine flooded.

The head of DISK, a left-wing union, said in a statement that they were “sad and angry” because deaths were preventable and the union’s safety suggestions were overlooked.

Although more inspections were imposed after the Soma tragedy, DISK leader Arzu Cerkezoglu claimed some precautions were being ignored for profitability, calling Friday’s explosion a “bloodbath.”