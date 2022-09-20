President Bolsonaro films himself at UK petrol station so he can show his shock at the price of fuel

<!–

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has used his trip to the UK for the Queen’s funeral to share his shock at the price of Britain’s petrol.

The Brazilian president stopped at a gas station in London and posted a video about fuel costs.

At a Shell gas station on London’s Bayswater Road, Brazil’s controversial president pointed to an electronic sign showing the price of petrol.

“I’m here in London, England, and the petrol price is £1.61, which is about R$9.70 a litre,” he said.

In a video filmed with a mobile phone, Bolsonaro said the price of 161.9 pence per liter is “practically double the average of many Brazilian states” and also claimed that fuel in Brazil is among the cheapest in the world.

“In fact, our gasoline is some of the cheapest in the world,” he claimed.

The video was posted online the night before the Queen’s funeral.

Some on social media criticized Bolsonaro’s claim, saying it’s not a fair comparison, as Brazil’s minimum wage is many times lower than the UK’s.

Prices in Britain have fallen from peaks of almost £2 a litre in recent months.

Brazil’s president has trumpeted a drop in fuel prices as he seeks reelection next month.

The latest IPEC poll shows that former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is 47% ahead of his 31%.

Bolsonaro was also accused of using his trip to London to pose for pictures with world leaders in an effort to boost his image and use it as a platform for his campaign.

The far-right president and an ex-army captain, has enthusiastically solicited the military’s support and put it forward as election arbiter, raising fears that he would seek armed intervention if he loses.

However, experts say that while Bolsonaro has the support of some in the military, it is highly unlikely that the institution would become involved in anything akin to a coup.

Bolsonaro, who openly admires Brazil’s military dictatorship of 1964-1985, has drawn the military into politics on an unprecedented scale, appointing more than 6,000 active or retired military personnel to jobs in his government, all the way up to Vice President Hamilton Mourao, a reserve general of the army.

That mix of military and politics was evident early this month as Brazil celebrated the 200th anniversary of its independence from Portugal with the 67-year-old commander in chief presiding over a combination of military parades and campaign rallies for his supporters.

He spent a few seconds on the Queen’s legacy before giving a speech on the election on Sunday, addressing supporters from the balcony of the Brazilian embassy in London. ,

He told the crowd, “We are a country that doesn’t want drug liberalization, doesn’t want to talk about legalizing abortion and doesn’t accept ‘gender ideology’.”

Bolsonaro is no stranger to controversy.