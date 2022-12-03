President Biden teams up with USMNT to wish them luck before Holland World Cup game

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Biden teams up with the USA World Cup squad and captain Tyler Adams for a smart video to wish the team good luck ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the Netherlands.

The USMNT will meet the Netherlands in the last 16 knockout stage of the tournament and the victory would equal their best ever World Cup run with a place in the quarter finals.

Midfielder Adams is filmed during a US training session at Al Gharafa Stadium in Doha with the ball at his feet shouting to the camera, ‘Hey Mr President – heads up!’.

Adams then shoots the ball up and sends a powerful pass over the camera, before the scene moves 6,892 miles to the White House.

Tyler Adams and President Biden teamed up for a video before USA play against Holland on Saturday

Biden catches a pass from Adams and tells the squad they’re ‘going to do it’ against Holland

There, the ball seems to land in the Rose Garden, where President Biden is poised to make a catch.

Wearing his American scarf, Biden picks up the ball and says, “It’s called football. Go to the US! You are going to do it!’.

Biden tweeted the video with the caption, “Good kick, Tyler Adams. Let’s go, USMNT!’.

A win for the USA would see the team match its best-ever run at a World Cup by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Biden also sent a message to the US team before the Qatar tournament started. He spoke to coach Gregg Berhalter and his team on the phone and said, “Guys, I know you guys are the underdog.

“But I tell you what man, you have some of the best players in the world on your team and you represent this country and I know you are going to play to your heart’s content. So let’s shock them all.

“Keep trusting each other, play as hard as you can and you know that you and your families, your teammates and the whole country are rooting for you.”

President Biden called the USMNT ahead of their opening game at the 2022 World Cup

Christian Pulisic should be fine to play after getting injured while scoring for the US against Iran

Star player Christian Pulisic is about to start for Gregg Berhalter’s team despite injuring his pelvis in scoring the decisive goal against Iran on Tuesday.

Pulisic raced Sergino Dest’s header over Iran’s six-yard box to score, but his momentum saw him collide into goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the 38th minute.

The Chelsea striker played for the rest of the first half, but ran off at half-time and was taken to hospital for scans.

If the US beats the Netherlands, Lionel Messi and Argentina will likely be the quarterfinal opponent. The South American side will meet Australia in the last 16.