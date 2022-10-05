President Biden and Gov. DeSantis set feud aside to look at hurricane carnage in Fort Myers

Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis put on a united front Wednesday as the two came face to face for the first time and shook hands after the president surveyed storm damage in Florida from Hurricane Ian.

The nation’s First Lady Jill Biden and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis joined their husbands for the public display of unity.

The Florida couple greeted the Bidens as they stepped out of their motorcade to receive a briefing from state and local officials on what is needed to recover from the damage from the Category 4 storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced. .

After speaking several times on the phone, including a call before the storm made landfall, Biden and DeSantis put their hurricane recovery partnership to the test with their first face-to-face meeting.

The president and GOP governor have publicly shot down suggestions that they are not working together in their response to the storm’s carnage and have even sent veiled compliments to each other.

DeSantis said during an update earlier Wednesday morning that Florida was ‘lucky’ the White House signed the emergency declaration before Hurricane Ian became a tropical storm – and said he ‘appreciated the quick action.’

As of Tuesday, 109 people were reported dead from the hurricane — the deadliest since 1935. About 318,000 homes and businesses were still without power Wednesday morning, a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida.

Biden left the White House Wednesday morning to fly to DeSantis’ jurisdiction, where he will take an aerial survey of the storm’s damage in Fort Myers, Florida and speak with local and state officials, including the governor and Sen. Rick Scott, another staunch critic.

Before the storm hit, Biden was scheduled to visit Orlando and Fort Lauderdale last week to promote strengthening Social Security and Medicaid.

He has previously accused Scott of wanting to end both programs by proposing that federal laws expire every five years, though the Florida senator has said he wants to preserve the programs.

Biden and DeSantis have also had a host of differences in recent years over a myriad of issues, including how to fight COVID-19 and education and immigration policy.

In recent weeks, the two have publicly sparred over DeSantis’ decision to put migrants on planes or buses to Democratic cities.

However, Hurricane Ian changed the purpose and tone of Biden’s first trip to Florida this year — and became a moment for bipartisan cooperation.

DeSantis has emerged as a potential alternative GOP presidential candidate in 2024 as more and more moderate Republican voters turn away from ultra-MAGA ideals. Although President Biden has made no official announcement, he has reiterated that he has every intention of running for re-election.

All eyes turned to the Sunshine State Wednesday for a potential clash between the Democratic president and GOP governor that could go head-to-head in 2024.

“There will be plenty of time, plenty of time, to discuss differences between the president and the governor — but now is not the time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her Tuesday briefing.

She told reporters: ‘When it comes to delivering and making sure the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are one. We work as one.’

It is in neither Biden’s nor DeSantis’ interest to make the meeting anything but apolitical at this time. Biden has already spoken with DeSantis over the phone several times, but this will be the first in-person meeting between the opposing duo.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell will join Biden on the trip.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Florida on Wednesday, Criswell said “there are communities that need to be completely rebuilt.”

“We’re going to have to bring in the entire federal family,” she added.

The president announced Wednesday that the federal government will cover 100 percent of the costs of ‘debris removal and emergency protective measures’ in Florida for 60 days after the day of the first incident.

This is an extension of the previous 30-day relief period announced last month when the hurricane hit.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power nearly a week after the hurricane made landfall in Florida. A search sees a member of the rescue team wading through the carnage on Fort Myers Beach looking for victims

Restaurants, shops and other businesses were destroyed in the hurricane in Fort Myers Beach, Florida

The storm caused an estimated $60 billion in damage and left thousands homeless.

The storm knocked out power to more than 4 million homes and businesses in Florida and over 1.1 million in North and South Carolina.

Partisanism when it comes to federal aid to states has broken down in recent years between the White House and governors from the opposite party.Santis in 2022.

DeSantis, whose political style focuses on attacking far-left politics, doesn’t have to worry about Biden’s visit damaging his GOP influence and popularity.

While he will embrace federal aid to Florida, it’s unlikely there will be any literal embraces.

During their phone calls, the president and governor complimented each other in a rare moment of bipartisanship at a highly divisive time in American politics — especially with less than five weeks to go before the midterm elections.

DeSantis revealed during a storm response update Tuesday that three of the four robbery suspects arrested in Lee County are in the United States illegally.

Florida’s governor focused on ‘law and order’ and drew a connection between the looting and Biden’s immigration policy.

“These are people who are aliens, they’re in our country illegally, but not just what they’re trying to loot and ransack in the wake of a natural disaster,” DeSantis explained.

“They should be prosecuted, but they must be sent back to their homeland. They shouldn’t be here at all,’ he continued.

A no-trespassing sign warns looters they will be shot outside a store in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction

The looting followed in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The four men were arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure during a state of emergency, according to online jail records.

The individuals, aged between 20 and 33, were accused of searching destroyed homes and businesses on Fort Myers Beach as they suffered in the wake of the raging current.

All four looters were arrested on September 29 – but documents reveal they were released after posting $35,000 bonds each.