Presenter apologises to subtitle viewers who thought finance commentator said the word 'bullocks'

Left-wing broadcaster Channel 4 has hit out at Liz Truss’s government after top journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy defended the use of the word ‘b******s’ when describing Jacob Rees-Mogg’s claims that mini -The budget fiasco was not primarily responsible for triggering the market meltdown.

The Business Secretary had insisted yesterday that the ongoing financial turmoil was ‘much more to do’ with the Bank of England’s failure to raise interest rates in line with the US rather than Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s actions.

Speaking to Channel 4 News last night, Financial Times journalist Gillian Tett described Mr Rees-Mogg’s claims as “quite lopsided” and added: “I think for the most part it was really the budget and the way it was delivered on…which triggered the beginning of the crisis’.

Mr. Guru-Murthy initially apologized for the use of the bad language before appearing to backtrack by insisting the word was justifiable under Ofcom rules. He told viewers that the media regulator ‘describes it [b******s] as an intermediate language”, adding that it is “potentially unacceptable, less problematic when used to mean “nonsense”’.

Channel 4, which was launched in 1982 by Margaret Thatcher to provide a not-for-profit fourth television service to Britain alongside BBC1, BBC2 and ITV, has come under repeated attack from conservatives who complain that some of its output is biased against the Tories. .

The “woke” broadcaster replaced former prime minister Boris Johnson with a block of ice during a climate change after he turned down an invitation, while veteran newsreader Jon Snow was accused of chanting “f**k the Tories” while at Glastonbury the festival in 2017.

One Tory said despite being home to many much-loved shows including The Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and SAS: Who Dares Wins, it ‘sealed its own fate’ with years of ‘one-sided’ left-wing news shows.

Miss Truss’s government has shelved plans to sell off Channel 4, which is funded by advertising and sponsorship deals since inception with revenues of around £1 billion.

The business secretary had accused Today presenter Mishal Husain of failing to meet the BBC’s impartiality standards after she suggested the mini-budget had sparked the market turmoil (pictured on ITV’s Peston)

So CAN you say ‘b******s’ on live TV before the watershed? Channel 4 sparked a potential row with Liz Truss’s government after defending the use of the word ‘b******s’ to describe a minister’s claims. Krishnan Guru-Murthy initially apologized for the use of the bad language before appearing to backtrack by insisting the word was justifiable under Ofcom’s rules. So can you say the word in the air? Interestingly, it looks like this. An Ofcom Quick Reference Check to language published in September 2016 lists the ‘acceptability’ of the word ‘b******s’ as ‘medium’, calling it ‘potentially unacceptable prior watershed’ and ‘not generally offensive’ . It continues: ‘Slightly vulgar when used to refer to testicles. Less problematic when used to mean “nonsense”.

Earlier, the senior Conservative accused Today presenter Mishal Husain of failing to meet the BBC’s impartiality standards after she suggested the mini-budget had sparked the market turmoil.

Rees-Mogg tried to argue that the Bank of England’s interest rate decisions had caused the turbulence, rather than Mr Kwarteng’s plans to borrow more to fund tax cuts.

Mrs Husain said there is a “very serious picture of economic and investor confidence that has been triggered by the mini-budget”, when she questioned the minister on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Rees-Mogg told her: ‘You’re implying something is causal, which is speculation.

‘What has caused the effect in pension funds, due to some quite high-risk but low-probability investment strategies, is not necessarily the mini-budget – it could just as easily be the fact that the Bank of England the day before. did not raise interest rates as much as the Federal Reserve did.

“And I think drawing conclusions about causality doesn’t meet the BBC’s requirement of impartiality, it’s a comment rather than a question of fact.”

He added: ‘I say it is primarily caused by interest rate differentials rather than fiscal policy.’

Financial experts have roundly rejected the business minister’s analysis that the interest rate was to blame for the market turmoil.

Deutsche Bank’s UK chief economist Sanjay Raja told the Commons Treasury Committee that the September 23 mini-budget was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’.

Sir. Raja argued that there is ‘definitely a global component’ to the chaos, but was adamant that there is also an ‘idiosyncratic UK-specific component’.

He said the ‘trade shock’ from Brexit is a factor, adding: ‘You throw in the September 23 event, you have a financial watchdog on the sidelines, you have a lack of a medium-term fiscal plan, one of the biggest unfunded tax cuts , we’ve seen since the early 1970s, it was kind of the straw that broke the camel’s back.’

The chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, Torsten Bell, was clear that the huge package of cuts should not have happened in the current feverish economic environment.

‘If you spend the summer telling people that you intend to abandon fiscal orthodoxy, if you then announce a package that dumps fiscal orthodoxy, then if you say on Sunday that you’re going to keep doing it, then I don’t think any of this It should be a surprise to any of us that this is where you end up, he said.

Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, said: ‘The origin of these problems seems to be mainly caused by the mini-budget, because of the market reaction to this mini-budget, because of uncertainty about the government’s plans .’

Journalist Alan White shared the clip Twitterwhere it has now received around 2.5 million views and amassed more than 63,600 likes.

“Amazing scenes on Channel 4. Worth staying for the last five seconds of this,” he captioned the photo.

Commenters were quick to express their views on Gillian’s overview, laughing at the interaction.

“An amazing moment,” wrote one user. ‘Krishnan shows brilliant comic timing. Nice to have something to laugh about for a change…’

“The last five seconds had me in stitches,” added another.

A third wrote: ‘Wow. Absolute gold. Especially for those who depend on subtitles, it seems.’