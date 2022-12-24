Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, leaves Eagles waiting for top seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 on Saturday.

Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a touchdown run as a substitute for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s starting kickoff.

Four days after speaking at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach, Minshew Philadelphia had 19 yards of a potential game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass to the end zone on fourth and tenth was nowhere near a receiver .

The NFL-leading Eagles (13-2) had two turnovers in the last five minutes, missing a chance to capture the NFC’s top seed in a matchup of playoff-bound division rivals.

Dallas, the defending NFC East champion, kept faint hopes of catching them.

One win or loss in Philadelphia at the hands of Dallas (11-4) in the final two games would give the Eagles NFC playoff home field advantage.

The Eagles had plenty of chances to wrap it all up in this game, but instead their five-game winning streak was halted. And they got off to a strong start as defensive end Josh Sweat narrowed an ill-advised throw from Prescott and ran 42 yards for a touchdown and an early 10-0 lead.

TY Hilton’s first catch in his Dallas debut was a 52-yarder on third-30, setting up CeeDee Lamb’s second touchdown on a 7-yard pass for a 34–34 tie with 5:49 left.

Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland took the ball away from Philadelphia receiver Quez Watkins for Minshew’s second interception, leading to Maher’s 48-yard punt for a 37–34 lead.

The Cowboys had to settle for Maher’s fourth field goal after Miles Sanders fumbled on the first play of the Eagles’ next possession.

Needing a touchdown to win, Minshew brought the Eagles to the Dallas 19-yard line with a 22-yard completion for DeVonta Smith, who had two touchdown catches.

After prodding the ball to stop the clock, Minshew went incomplete twice. He was never sacked against the league’s No. 2 defense in sacks, but was under heavy pressure on the decisive play and had to throw the ball deep.

Dallas won by the same score as an overtime loss a week earlier in Jacksonville. Despite that loss, the Cowboys clinched a playoff spot a few hours later as the New York Giants defeated Washington.

Prescott had his first 300-yard game of the season, bouncing off Sweat’s interception on his third pass to go 27 of 35.

Minshew threw for 355 yards and completed 24 of 40 passes in his first start of the season after Hurts sprained his right shoulder in the win over Chicago last week.

Although the Eagles had to play without their MVP candidate, they gave Minshew the day off on Tuesday to speak at service for Leach. The 61-year-old Mississippi State coach, who died of complications due to heart disease, was Minshew’s Washington State coach.

Lamb had 100 yards receiving in the half for the first time in his three-year career and finished with 103 for the break en route to 10 catches for 120 yards.

Smith had eight catches for 113 yards, and AJ Brown added 103 yards on six grabs for Philly.

INJURIES

Eagles: CB Avonte Maddox (toe) and DT Jordan Davis (head) were ruled out after a first half injury.

Cowboys: Rookie DE Sam Williams was inactive after being involved in a car accident on Thursday. Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show Friday that Williams was dealing with concussion symptoms.

NEXT ONE

Eagles: Two home games to close the regular season, starting on New Year’s Day against New Orleans.

Cowboys: Two road games for the playoffs, the first on Thursday night in Tennessee.

___

AP NFL: and